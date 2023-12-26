Following the box office success of Spy x Family’s first feature film, and the announcement of a new One Piece anime remake, Wit Studio has been thrust into the spotlight.

First founded back in 2012 by parent company IG Port, Wit Studio is most known for animating Attack On Titan’s first three seasons. However, the studio has many other popular titles on its roster.

From shonen masterpieces to slice-of-life comedies, here are Studio Wit’s top 10 best anime series.

Top 10 anime from Attack On Titan’s Wit Studio

Attack On Titan isn’t the only top series to come from Wit Studio. Here are our top 10 best ones.

10. The Rolling Girls

2015 anime The Rolling Girls is one of Wit Studio’s early contributions and one of the series which showed that the studio was capable of competing in the big leagues.

Based on Yosuke Miyagi’s manga and set in a dystopian future, ten years after the fictional “Great Tokyo War” that rocked Japan.

Because of this war, the country was split into 10 independent city-states that competed against each other, with the “best” (soldiers) versus the “rest”. The story revolves around a young woman called Nozomi Morimoto, who travels around Japan on her motorcycle fulfilling special requests while she searched for special heart-shaped moonlight stones. These stones are supposed to grant the user with unlimited power. However, in reality, they’re used as fuel by aliens in outer space.

Available to watch on: Funimation (US), Crunchyroll (AUS and UK)

9. Hozuki’s Coolheadedness

At number nine we have another early Wit Studio series. Based on Natsumi Eguchi’s manga series of the same name, Hozuki’s Coolheadedness combines Buddhist folklore with elements from modern culture to create a memorable dark comedy.

The plot follows an ogre-like demon and former human called Hozuki, who works as Chief of Staff under the deity King Enma – the King and Head Judge of Hell.

With a wide array of colorful underworld characters, including Mustard the rabbit from Kachi-Kachi Yama, you can watch the inner workings of the underworld. Although, keep in mind that Wit Studio only animated the first season, with Studio Deen taking over Season 2.

Available to watch on: Netflix

8. Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress

Considered by fans to be a hybrid of Attack On Titan and Tokyo Ghoul, Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress is the perfect anime for anyone missing the former series.

Based on Shiro Yoshida’s 2016-2018 manga, this dark fantasy series is essentially a zombie story with a steampunk twist.

Following the spread of a mysterious virus that’s transformed infected humans into undead creatures known as the Kabane, people have been forced to build fortress-like settlements to protect themselves. The plot revolves around a young engineer called Ikoma who creates an anti-kabane weapon called the piercing gun. However, he accidentally infects himself in the process.

As the series progresses, he manages to resist the virus and morphs into a human-kabane hybrid. Could Ikoma be the key to humanity’s survival?

Available to watch on: Crunchyroll (US), Funimation

7. Ranking of Kings

Based on Sosuke Toka’s manga of the same name, Ranking of Kings is a short and sweet coming-of-age comedy series.

The story revolves around a young prince called Bojji, who many don’t believe can be an effective ruler. Why? Because he’s lived a sheltered life on account of his severe hearing impairment.

However, one day he meets Kage, the last survivor of an assassin clan who can communicate with Bojji despite his disability. The two form a close friendship and navigate the world, forcing Bojji to finally grow up and become the strong leader he’s always had the potential to be.

Available to watch on: Crunchyroll

6. Seraph of the End

Next up is yet another post-apocalyptic dark fantasy series. Beginning in an alternate version of 2017 where the world as we know it is changed forever due to a man-made virus. All humans are killed, except for children under 13.

Alongside the virus, vampires emerge from the center of the earth and enslave the remains of humanity. Follow the lives of twelve-year-olds Yuichiro and Mikaela who attempt to escape from the vampires’ tyranny.

Available to watch on: Anime Limited, Funimation & Netflix

5. The Ancient Magus’ Bride

Right in the middle of the list is yet another dark fantasy series and anime classic, The Ancient Magus’ Bride.

The story follows an orphaned Japanese high school student called Chise Hatori decides to sell herself at an auction so that she can find herself a new home.

She attends an auction in London and is sold for £5mn to a seven-foot-tall humanoid with an animal skull for a head called Elias Ainsworth. This magus, becomes her whole world as she struggles to a new life in the UK, creating a romantic slice-of-life story with a fantasy twist.

Available to watch on: Crunchyroll & Funimation

4. Great Pretender

With a new series coming soon, heist series Great Pretender is beloved by anime fans around the world.

Based on Ryota Kosawa’s manga series, the plot follows pickpocket and career criminal Makoto Edamura who ends up becoming the victim after a con goes wrong.

Following a series of unfortunate events, Makoto Edamura follows fellow con man Laurent Thierry to Los Angeles in an attempt to defend his self-proclaimed title of Japan’s Greatest Swindler. So, let the games begin.

Available to watch on: Netflix

3. Vinland Saga

The series opening our top three needs no introduction. Vinland Saga is one of the most popular anime series of all time, and one of the biggest series still currently airing.

This historical series revolves around a young boy from Iceland called Thorfinn, who is the son of a former great warrior called Thors. One day, Thors and his men are attacked and killed by a Viking called Askeladd’s forces. Enraged, Thorfinn joins Askeladd’s forces in the hopes of eventually being able to exact his revenge.

Although only the first season is animated by Wit Studio, Vinland Saga is an epic story of love, loss, and revenge, all tied up with a historical bow.

Available to watch on: Netflix

2. Spy x Family

At number two is the anime of the moment, Spy x Family. Co-produced by Wit Studio and Cloverworks, Spy x Family won the hearts of fans all over the world with the hilarious antics of the Forger Family.

Formed on the basis of Cold War espionage, Spy x Family follows the mission of international super spy Loid Forger. This mission, Operation Strix, has world peace at stake. And, it’s his hardest one yet.

Why? Because for this mission, he has to pretend he’s a trustworthy family man to infiltrate the life of political leader Donovan Desmond. To accomplish this, he creates the alias Loid Forger, adopts a telepathic orphan called Anya, and marries an assassin called Yor. But, of course, no one knows each other’s secrets. Let the chaos begin.

Available to watch on: Crunchyroll

1. Attack On Titan

Finally, to no one’s surprise, Attack On Titan takes the number one spot. Although Wit Studio famously (and controversially) only produced Seasons 1-3, this award-winning fantasy series is one of the most popular anime of all time.

With several awards under its belt, a live-action film (which doesn’t live up to the anime), and a video game, Attack On Titan is Wit Studio’s most famous series.

The story centers on the last surviving vestige of human civilization, driven to the brink of extinction after the emergence of humanoid giants called Titans. Without giving too much away (because you have to watch this unforgettable series for yourself), it follows the lives of Eren Yeager and his childhood friends as they dedicate their lives to saving humanity from the Titans.

Available to watch on: Crunchyroll

