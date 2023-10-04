Tokyo Revengers Season 3: How many episodes will Tenjiku Arc have?

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 premiered on Disney Plus on October 3, 2023, and as the series will get weekly releases, fans wonder what would be its total episode count.

The game of past and present has begun again, and this time, our crybaby, Takemichi, has to stop Mickey from making silly decisions in the past so that he can save Toman’s future. Besides that, he will have to face new enemies, and this time, the threat is three times greater than what he has previously dealt with.

Tokyo Revengers is an all-time hit as it comes with one of the most gripping narratives. Our main protagonist is not like any overpowered main character of other shows; instead, he is someone who is very sensitive and can’t control his tears in any situation.

So, as the series has arrived with its third season, Tenjiku Arc, let us reveal how many episodes it will have.

How many episodes will Tokyo Revengers Season 3 have?

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 is listed to have 13 episodes in total. This means the new season will stay with us till December 26, 2023. Well, what a fantastic way to bid farewell to the current year. Isn’t it?

Tokyo Revengers Season 1 had 24 episodes, while the second season graced the small screens with 13 episodes. The latter concluded by showing us the events from the first three chapters of Tenjiku Arc, which is expected to be covered in its entirety in the ongoing season. However, the Tenjiku Arc is the longest arc of the manga, so all the fans are worried, wondering how the entire arc will be covered in 13 episodes.

There are also some fans who hope to see the season getting two cours so that the events of the significant arc do not feel rushed. However, we have no confirmation regarding the same, and for now, it is safe to say that the current arc will last for a single cour. So, let’s wait and see how things will work out for the latest season of Tokyo Revengers.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:

