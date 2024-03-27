Solo Leveling fans are celebrating the first cour’s greatest accomplishment

Solo Leveling has been a tour de force thus far. The first cour has been as astounding journey, with twists complemented by some truly awesome production.

The latter is something Solo Leveling fans are celebrating in particular. This isn’t just one of the best anime because Sung Jinwoo is a good protagonist and the concept is solid (though both of those are true), but because of the approach of A-1 Pictures.

The studio turned Chugong’s manwha into one of the best anime shows of the year by carefully considering the changes necessary, enhancing where possible, and working to a solid schedule. On the even of the Cour 1 finale, fans are almost in disbelief that A-1 Pictures has stayed the landing.

“I’m just glad that even with this many amazing episodes, we still don’t have any production issues so far,” a fan states on Reddit. “There is no crunch or overwork happening to put the episodes out on time.”

While we can’t say definitively crunch or overworking aren’t occurring, Solo Leveling does seem a little smoother than many other shows. Aside from an unconfirmed delay to the premiere — it’s believed Solo Leveling was meant to arrive last summer, but got moved to Winter 2024 – the anime arrived without a hitch. Having a filler episode mid-cour seems to have worked wonders to make sure everything else came out on time.

“I hope Aniplex and Crunchyroll learned from this,” another fan says. “Aniplex needs to learn to delay your projects if your season is not even half finished. Give the animators more time, see the results.”

A comparison is made with Nier: Automata Ver1.1a, the anime based on the cult sci-fi RPG. A-1 Pictures made that as well, and so far there’s been over a year between cours, without a solid release date for the return.

So far, it seems like Solo Leveling has avoided that fate. For now, anyway. Check out our list of the best anime like Solo Leveling for entertaining alternatives in the meantime.

