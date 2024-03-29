Solo Leveling Episode 12: Release date & spoilers

Solo Leveling Episode 12 is the finale of Cour 1 of the first season – so here’s the release date, spoilers, and preview.

As the most popular anime of Winter 2024, Solo Leveling has been an incredible blend of intense fight scenes and shocking plot twists. Although it has been an exciting journey so far, Cour 1 of Season 1 is now nearing its end.

The previous episode features the highly-anticipated battle between Jin-Woo and the dungeon Boss, Blood-Red Commander Igris, who is protecting the Empty Throne. Jin-Woo knows at first glance that it’s extremely strong.

After an intense battle, he defeats Igris and acquires new items, including a Teleportation Stone. However, the Job Change Quest Dungeon is unlike any dungeon he’s been in. The fight continues despite Igris’ defeat.

Crunchyroll will stream Solo Leveling Episode 12 on March 30 at 9:30am PT. It is a weekly anime that drops every Saturday. Tokyo MX and other Japanese networks broadcast the episodes at 12am JST.

You can find your time zone below:

12:30am Eastern Time

5:30pm British Time

6:30pm European Time

10:00pm Indian Time

12:30am Philippine Time

Solo Leveling Episode 12 spoilers and preview

Solo Leveling Episode 12 is titled “Arise.” Here’s a look at the preview stills:

According to the official website of the anime, the synopsis of Episode 12 reads: “Sung Jin-Woo defeats the red knight “Igris” even though he is forced into a corner. Just as he is able to take a breather, a window appears, informing him of a new quest.

“Jin-Woo, exhausted by the never-ending battle, sees visions of his former self. In order to overcome his past, which was called “humanity’s weakest weapon,” and to aim for a stronger version of himself, he searches for clues to conquering the job change quest.”

A mage hiding in a corner sends several knights toward Jin-Woo’s way. Although the battle is exhausting, he emerges victorious in the end. As the Job Change Quest ends, Jin-Woo has been granted the power to create an army of the dead.

He’s shocked after finding out that the system assigned him to the “Necromancer” Class. He first decides to decline it but finds out it is a “hidden class.” As soon as he accepts the job, he gets promoted from Necromancer to the “Monarch of Shadows.”

After gaining his new powers, Jin-Woo turns all the knights in the room, including Igris, into shadows. He uses the command “Arise” to trigger this.

Here’s a look at the complete preview:

