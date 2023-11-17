Plus-sized Misadventures in Love!, a hit slice-of-life manga, is finally getting its very own anime adaptation. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Plus-sized Misadventures in Love! is a unique comedy-romance manga that won its place in fans hearts due to its refreshing depiction of its female main character.

Now it’s getting an anime adaptation. But that’s not its first foray onto the screen, the series already has a well-received live-action version, which was released in 2022.

Article continues after ad

So, what will the anime adaptation bring? While additional details about the project, like cast, crew and release date, are still unknown, let’s take a look at this just-announced series: Plus-sized Misadventures in Love!

Article continues after ad

Plus-sized Misadventures in Love! gets an anime series

On November 17, the official Twitter account for the Plus-sized Misadventures in Love! manga announced that the series will be getting a new TV anime adaptation.

The post reads: “TV Animation announced!!!! Fall from the roof?! Amnesia?! Reborn as a positive person, our heroine overcomes the worries of those around her.”

Article continues after ad

Plus-sized Misadventures in Love plot

The plot for the shouji manga is one that relates to many anime fans. It follows a plus-sized woman called Yumeko who’s held back by multiple insecurities – but all this changes after a terrible accident.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

After she survives a life-or-death fall, Yumeko wakes up a completely different person with a whole new outlook. And her new, extremely positive attitude also starts to impact her surroundings.

Article continues after ad

Watch as Yumeko becomes her best self, able to cope with anything that life throws at her: love, work, relationships… and even a murder. This comedy-romance promises a feel-good series that will leave you feeling as bubbly inside as the loveable main character.

Article continues after ad

Because the series has been just announced, we currently don’t know any more details about the cast, crew or even the production studio. Although, a celebratory image by mangaka Mamakari was released shortly after the announcement.

Stay tuned for more details on this upcoming slice-of-life series. We’ll update you as soon as we get any new information.

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile, you can check out our other anime coverage here.