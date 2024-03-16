One Piece teases an upcoming battle, but fans are split

One Piece excels in many things including foreshadowing. Fans of the series will agree that the story has some top caliber foreshadowing that never fails to amaze. The series may have been teasing another upcoming battle that has fans split.

One Piece is currently in the Egghead Arc which is also the first arc of the Final Saga of the series. And by the massive fights we’ve been getting in this arc, it’s clear the story is coming to an end and is going to be more intense from now on.

By the looks of the recent chapter, there is another upcoming big battle that we need to watch out for. It’s only a hint for now but if there is one thing fans have learned over the years, always look out for foreshadowing.

One Piece fans are split over an upcoming battle

In One Piece Chapter 1110, the cover story features Yamato and Momonosuke with Yamato declaring that he’ll be traveling through Wano like Oden did. This cover story has fans remembering Caribou’s thoughts as he begged to meet Blackbeard and wondering if there is a connection.

Crunchyroll

When Van Augur and Catarina Devon of the Blackbeard Pirates visited Egghead, Caribou begged them to take him to Blackbeard. He also promised to be useful to the Yonko. In his monologue, Caribou revealed that only the Straw Hat Pirates and he knew the locations of two ancient weapons, Poseidon and Pluton.

From his monologue and excitement to meet Blackbeard, it’s clear that he’ll give the information to the Yonko. That means there is a high chance Blackbeard will attack either Fishman Island or Wano very soon.

The cover story of the latest chapter has fans believe that maybe Wano will be the first place Blackbeard will attack in search of Pluton. It will lead to a fight between the samurai and Blackbeard Pirates as Momonosuke and his subjects try to protect their home and the weapon.

Supporting this theory, a fan on Reddit wrote, “Blackbeard is absolutely getting control of Pluton, his devil fruit is perfect for the task.”

Another fan also believes that there is more to the cover story of Chapter 1110, writing, “I absolutely think Oda will utilize this cover story for more in-depth storytelling the way he did with Germa’s. Wouldn’t be surprised if it ends up tying into the main plotline like that one did too.”

A lot of fans are also worried about Shirahoshi, writing, “What if he goes and gets Shirahoshi???”

But most think that since Blackbeard is currently closer to Wano, he’ll go after Pluton first. If that does end up being true, it’ll be very interesting to see Momo and Yamato fighting Blackbeard and his crew members. But this can also mean that they are no longer safe.