One Piece snail phone coinbox gets Garp-worthy deal for Black Friday

One Piece’s Netflix adaptation has brought with it a new bounty of pirate-themed merch, with this snail phone on sale for $26 off.

The One Piece anime introduced some weird concepts, but the snail phones took the cake. When the Netflix adaptation came around, they made them realistic.

These hideous in-world phones could be yours to keep in your house with a massive $26 off, bringing the price from $80 to $56. That’s a deal even Zoro could get behind.

Snail transponder coinbox replica from One Piece hits new low price for Black Friday

The One Piece Netflix show was a surprise success, following on from Netflix’s failed Cowboy Bebop adaptation. Live-action anime never really works, but One Piece’s quirky story and snail phones are seemingly perfect for the job.

The snail is a coinbox but features lifelike and realistic features. Looking at from the front reminds us of staring into a season one Simpsons character. Netflix plans to ship the One Piece snail phone coinbox in December, with this being the first time we’ve noticed it on sale.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Elsewhere, scalpers appear to be jacking the prices up to the hundreds of dollars, so beat them by grabbing your own snail phone coinbox this Black Friday.

The snail phone, or snail transponder, is exclusively available at the Netflix Shop, which is also having a massive Black Friday sale itself.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.