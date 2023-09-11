One Piece: How Taz Skylar looked after Iñaki Godoy during filming

While the Star Hat crew grew into a family on-screen, behind the scenes, director Emma Sullivan revealed how Taz Skylar helped Iñaki Godoy during some chilling times in One Piece. The cast of Netflix‘s One Piece had fans around the world in love as they perfectly embodied the manga and anime characters.

For the live-action, Luffy’s backstory has one key element that needed to stay true to the source material. As die-hard fans know, Luffy wasn’t always the stretchy boy wonder he’s known to be. As a child, he ate a Gum-Gum Fruit that gave him his unique powers. But there’s one side effect to anyone who eats one of those exotic fruits. Seawater.

In the anime and manga, Luffy can’t swim and it becomes one of his biggest weaknesses. Fans saw in the live-action how Buggy, who also ate the fruit, knew about the weakness and submerged Luffy in a tank of water. There’s also a scene of Sanji (Skylar) jumping into the ocean to save Luffy from drowning.

In real life, Godoy isn’t like his on-screen counterpart, but it doesn’t make filming the water scenes any easier. Director Sullivan revealed how kind and sweet Skylar was to help his co-star during the water scenes.

Taz Skylar kept Iñaki Godoy company during the water scenes in One Piece

One Piece director Emma Sullivan revealed a heartfelt story of how Taz Skylar would jump into the water tank with Iñaki Godoy out of pure friendship and keep him company.

In One Piece Episode 6, Luffy and the characters run into Arlong (McKinley Belcher III) and his crew who were there to steal the map to the Grand Line. The truth is revealed that Nami is a traitor and working for Arlong to get the map. She soon tells Arlong to let the sea do the dirty work, as she also knows Luffy’s weakness. Sooner rather than later, Luffy is thrown into the ocean unable to save himself.

In a heroic moment, fans see Sanji dive in to save his newfound friend. But behind the screen, director Sullivan explained Skylar stayed by Godoy’s side throughout his water scenes in One Piece.

According to The Hook, Sullivan said, “Iñaki was having to do all this stuff in the tank when he eats the devil fruit and he can’t swim. And he was very, very cold. He’s a skinny kid. And Taz, who is just lovely! He just stripped off and got into the tank with him just so he was cold beside him. He’s that kind of person who’s just like ‘I’m gonna be with you through this experience’.”

Fans also felt the effects of the heartwarming story. One fan commented, “I literally tearing up watching this. Taz is so precious, we need to protect him.”

You can read more One Piece news in our hub here, Netflix news here, and articles like creator Eiichiro Oda was disappointed with some changes for the live-action here.