Zom 100 studio’s new anime movie is now streaming on Netflix

The latest anime film from Twin Engine, the studio behind Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead and Golden Kamuy, lowkey dropped on Netflix recently, and it’s something a little different from the outfit.

My Oni Girl, a new anime movie directed and co-written by Tomotaka Shibayama, arrived on the service on May 24. It tells the charming story of a boy named Hiiragi Yatsuse who’s too self-conscious to make meaningful friends but develops confidence by helping a demonic young woman, Tsumugi, find her mom.

Just your standard anime, really. The picture has had a subdued release so far, though that’s not surprising from Netflix, as the platform isn’t the most reliable when it comes to advertising. Sometimes new releases are on your dash waiting for you, and sometimes you find out way after the fact because they’re buried in the library.

Article continues after ad

It’s an original script from Tomotaka and co-writer Yuko Kakihara, and the latest film from the director and Twin Engine that Netflix has picked up. The company also distributed A Whisker Away in 2020, Tomotaka’s directorial debut, and another Twin Engine production.

Article continues after ad

A Whisker Away follows a woman who encounters a mask that allows her to transform into a cat. A slightly different speed to My Oni Girl, but just as lighthearted, and if turning into a feline is something you’ve ever considered, you’ll probably find that charming.

A considerable amount of Twin Engine-associated releases have made their way to Netflix in recent years. Zom 100 is on there, including the live-action horror movie, and Vinland Saga. In terms of breaking through outside of Japan, the service is a powerful outlet, with millions upon millions of potential viewers on offer.

Article continues after ad

We have a list of the best anime shows on Netflix if you want more prime viewing options. Our upcoming anime list will keep you informed on what’s coming out, and our guides to My Hero Academia: You’re Next and Tower of God Season 2 are worth keeping an eye on as well.