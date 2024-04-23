Netflix quietly adds one of the best comedy anime ever

Netflix continues to pick up top class anime, recently adding a hit that’s perfect for anyone seeking a good laugh.

Nonchalantly placed onto the service’s library recently, Mob Psycho 100 is an instant qualifier for the best anime shows on Netflix. It’s a comedy about an oddball middle-school student who’s a super-powerful psychic. Between his abilities and the work of his con-man boss, Mob constantly gets dragged into messy situations that make finding normality difficult.

He practices intense emotional regulation to keep the extent of his powers at bay, but that gets trickier and trickier throughout the shonen anime, leading to some ludicrous situations. The series made waves in the late 2010s after premiering in 2016, ending in 2022.

Now, both seasons are streaming on Netflix for subscribers in both the US and UK. Mob Psycho 100 was created by One, the same iconic mangaka as One Punch Man, and they share a satirical approach to genre storytelling.

The characters and situations are frequently tongue-in-cheek, though the tropes are a bit less overt than One Punch Man’s constant jokes about superheroes, and Marvel and DC. Mob Psycho 100 is generally dakrer too, since the protagonist is more a tragic figure than the generally clueless Saitama.

In any case, it’s well worth finding out for yourself, since all 37 episodes, split across three seasons, are available for your viewing pleasure on Netflix. Be sure to check out our list of the best anime movies on Netflix for more streaming options, and our rundown of the best anime on Crunchyroll has more top shows to check out.