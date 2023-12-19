MAPPA’s Oblivion Baseball: Everything we know so far

Studio MAPPA’s returning to sports anime with upcoming baseball series Oblivion Baseball. Here’s what we know so far.

Despite the success of the series that put MAPPA on the map, Yuri!!! On Ice and Hajime no Ippo, the studio has steered relatively clear of sports-themed anime. Until now.

Based on Eko Mikawa’s baseball manga series, Bokyaku Battery, MAPPA is set to bring the blood, sweat and tears of competitive sport to life once more.

Article continues after ad

So, from release window to cast members, here is everything we know so far about it.

Oblivion Baseball release window

Oblivion Baseball will debut in Japan on TV Tokyo in April 2024.

Article continues after ad

On December 17, alongside brand new key visuals and a teaser trailer, it was announced that Studio MAPPA’s Baseball-themed TV anime Oblivion Battery would debut in April 2024.

Although the news was met with fans pleading for MAPPA to give their animators a well-deserved break after the Jujutsu Kaisen controversy, this adaptation has been in the works for over three-years.

So, despite the series debuting into the shadows of concerns over MAPPA anime worker well-being. At least no one can accuse MAPPA of rushing the episodes out in this case.

Article continues after ad

What’s Oblivion Battery’s plot?

The story of Eko Mikawa’s shonen manga follows Haruka Kiyomine and Kei Kaname, a middle school star pitcher and his equally gifted partner catcher, who mysteriously disappeared one day.

They reappear at an ordinary high school in Tokyo. But Kei is suffering from amnesia and his athletic skills have reverted to the low-level of a baseball amateur. Can they work together to get back on top?

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Oblivion Battery cast and crew

The new anime has big shoes to fill as it will join the ranks of Studio MAPPA’s other formidable series. Makoto Nakazono is directing the series alongside Takeshi Iida, Hitomi Hasegawa is handling the character designs and Michiko Yokote is behind the character composition.

Article continues after ad

The released cast list is as follows:

Toshiki Masuda as Haruka Kiyomine

Mamoru Miyano as Kei Kaname

Kengo Kawanishi as Shuto Kirishima

Mark Ishii as Hironobu Makita

Nobunaga Shimazaki as Shunpei Chihaya

Takeo Ōtsuka as Eiichiro Kokuto

Yōhei Azakami as Aoi Todo

Yoshitaka Yamaya as Kazuki Tsuchiya

Yuuki Kaji as Taro Yamada

We currently don’t know where the series will be streamed outside of Japan. However, as soon as the information is released, we’ll be sure to update you.

Is there a trailer?

On December 17, KADOKAWA released the first teaser trailer for the series.

Featuring the high-stakes world of competitive baseball, we’re introduced to the sports partners Haruka Kiyomine and Kei Kaname, and the events which led them to enrol in a normal high school.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Through friendship and hard-work, we begin Kei Kaname’s journey to recover his baseball skills and his memories. But will he succeed?

Find out in April 2024 when Oblivion Battery debuts.

While you wait, you can check out our other anime coverage here.