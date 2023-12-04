Jujutsu Kaisen’s latest episode breaks up the most iconic trio in anime

Yuji, Megumi, and Nobara are considered by many to be the most iconic trio in anime history. However, the latest episode of Jujutsu Kaisen leaves fans disheartened by breaking it.

Jujutsu Kaisen started as a dark series, but Gege Akutami filled it with several fun elements to keep fans hooked on it. For instance, the JJK universe is full of bad guys, but there are also some who are not known only for their abilities but also for their humor.

We can’t say things were excellent for the sorcerers before the commencement of Shibuya Arc, but yes, the real struggle begins here. The arc is getting featured in the ongoing season, and we can’t explain what it feels like after witnessing the back-to-back deaths of the fan-favorite characters.

Nanami’s death in the anime already gave heartache to every fan, and the new episode revealed that his death was just the beginning.

Jujutsu Kaisen anime will never be the same after Nobara’s death

When JJK started, we never knew that Yuji, Megumi, and Nobara could bond well, as they have different personalities. However, as days passed, the three developed a close bond, which also added to the essence of the series. The trio accumulated a fanbase that always wished to see them playing around and fighting the curses together on their screens. However, that dream gets broken in the latest episode of JJK as we come across the death sequence of Nobara.

Mahito plays with Yuji, Nobara and manages to affect the latter with his Idle transfiguration ability. The episode literally made us cry by showing the emotional backstory of Nobara Kugisaki, and the worst thing was that Yuji had to watch one of his best friends die in front of his eyes. On top of that, while Yuji held onto his tears, Nobara said, “Itadori, tell everyone this for me: I have had a pretty good life.”

After that, the part of her face that Mahito touched gets blasted, and we see a traumatized Yuji Itadori standing still beside her corpse, he look on his face reflecting his mental status.

The entire fandom is still mourning her death. Several fans are angry at Gege Akutami, while several still wish to see her alive. However, Nobara’s status was never revealed in the manga, so no one knows if she will return or if Shibuya Arc is the end of the road for her.

