Jujutsu Kaisen: How Gojo’s birth impacted the world

As the strongest sorcerer alive, Gojo’s influence in the Jujustu society, as well as the entire world, cannot be denied. Here’s how Gojo’s birth impacted the world of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Pseudo-Geto has already sealed Jujutsu Kaisen’s beloved Gojo sensei. Just as anime fans thought they wouldn’t be able to see him for a few years, the recent episode surprisingly introduces Gojo’s younger versions.

We see brief glimpses of baby Gojo and his appearance when he was a young kid. However, this is really the last time when Jujutsu Kaisen will show Gojo. From this point on, the other sorcerers will struggle to keep the citizens safe, as well as find a way to unseal Gojo.

In the recent episode, we see Yuji, Megumi, and Ino taking the first step toward their goal as they fight the curse users to lift the curtain surrounding Shibuya. Amid all this, Jujutsu Kaisen finally explains the impact of someone as strong as Gojo being born in the world.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 explains Gojo’s importance in the world

Crunchyroll

Satoru Gojo is the first child born with Six Eyes in over 400 years. Because the power is so rare and valuable, no one can even compare it to the level of strength he has been born with. Without a doubt, Satoru is the strongest sorcerer of his era.

Since birth, he has been the pride of the Gojo Clan, with people fawning over him since childhood. Even among the other clans, Gojo was a topic of discussion. However, not everyone will celebrate the birth of the strongest sorcerer of their era.

For criminals such as curse users, Gojo’s existence was a shackle that bound them endlessly. Before Gojo was born, crimes revolving around curse users were common occurrences. They described being able to kill and torture people with their powers as being free.

Crunchyroll

On the other hand, Jujutsu sorcerers had their hands full with the increasing number of cursed spirits, and no one would target the users. The overall power of humans in the world was weaker than ever. However, all that changed around 28 years ago. Even as a child, Gojo had a bounty of over a hundred million.

When the curse users first saw Gojo, they understood that his birth had altered the balance of the world. The decline of the Jutusu world halted with just a mere child, and the curse users weren’t able to commit crimes anymore freely.

The curses’ increasing strength was also because of Gojo’s existence. As such, the overall quality of Jujutsu sorcerers significantly increased over the years. Because the people from the modern era in Jujutsu Kaisen were weak, Gojo’s birth was the turning point.

The curse users were unable to look at him in the eye, much less kill him. This is why Ogami and Jiro Awasaka joined hands with Psuedo-Geto to ensure Gojo is out of their way.

See our other JJK coverage below

