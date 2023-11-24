Jujutsu Kaisen fans compare Nanami’s half-burnt look with this Breaking Bad character

Jujutsu Kaisen anime is breaking millions of hearts with every passing episode. For instance, the tenth episode of Season 2 featured Gojo getting sealed, and now, the recent episode came with the brutal death of our beloved Nanami.

Even when the latest episode of Jujutsu Kaisen wasn’t officially out, fans started gushing over the preview images that surfaced online beforehand, especially the one that featured Nanami’s smiling face. If we compare it to the manga, it looks like the anime had tried to make his death sequence more emotional.

Article continues after ad

However, while every fan was mourning Nanami’s death, we came across a post on Twitter comparing the character’s final appearance with a popular character in the live-action series Breaking Bad.

Article continues after ad

Let’s figure out why the fandom has compared the scenes from two totally different entertainment mediums.

Why is Nanami’s last appearance being compared to Gus Fring from Breaking Bad?

Gus Fring is one of the bad guys from Breaking Bad who gets one of the most horrifying deaths in the series. While he tries to inject poison into the body of his enemy, he is killed by the same person through a pipe bomb explosion. After that, Gus Fring was seen walking outside the hospital room, adjusting his tie. However, before Gus collapses on the ground, we see his half-burnt face.

Article continues after ad

In Jujutsu Kaisen, Nanami gets half-burnt after his confrontation with Jogo. We then see Nanami’s unfortunate state in the latest episode of the anime series, which indeed reminds us of Gus Fring’s face before his death. Nanami fights several transfigured humans before meeting his dark fate at the hands of Mahito. In his final moments, Nanami looks at Yuji and entrusts the safety of his remaining peers to the boy, who screams his mentor’s name in agony.

Article continues after ad

We have seen several characters with half-burnt faces before, including Two-Face from the Batman franchise. However, fans are comparing Breaking Bad’s Gus Fring with Nanami because both of them died soon after getting half-burnt. Also, let’s not forget that both Gus and Nanami had an undying love for suits.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Article continues after ad

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference; for example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

Article continues after ad

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan, or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

You can check out our other anime coverage here.