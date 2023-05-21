Jujutsu Kaisen fans call out MAPPA for spoilers in Season 2 trailer

Jujutsu Kaisen’s long-awaited Season 2 trailer dropped, but fans of the anime are calling out MAPPA for spoiling a key part of the story in the trailer.

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most popular manga series right now, and that popularity extended to the anime when the first season was airing. Along with other series like My Hero Academia and Black Clover, it’s a defining part of modern Shonen beyond the “Big 3” era.

Article continues after ad

However, the manga is extremely far ahead of the anime. People have known what happens where the anime leaves off for years now if they’ve been keeping up with the manga. But, for people relying solely on the anime, there are a ton of surprises ahead.

That said, the trailer may have given away a bit too much. Fans of the series who aren’t caught up yet feel like they’ve been spoiled by the trailer, with some key plot details being revealed. We’ll only be spoiling what’s shown in the trailer, but small spoiler warning ahead if you haven’t seen it.

Article continues after ad

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 trailer under fire for showing spoilers

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is one of the most anticipated shows in the upcoming anime season, and, with how well Season 1 was recieved, fans understandably have high expectations.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

And, for those reading the manga that know what’s coming, they know Season 2 has a lot of surprises in store, especially with MAPPA at the helm. Manga readers dunking on the “anime-onlys” is a trend within the JJK community, and there’s a lot coming that’ll change the way fans look at their favorite characters – especially in the Shibuya arc.

Article continues after ad

However, Jujutsu Kaisen fans are complaining about one part of the trailer in particular that, in their eyes, spoiled a fight that’s a pivotal part of the story.

A brief clip in the trailer shows fan-favorite character Gojo getting stabbed in the neck. Fans of the anime who don’t have context and manga readers who do have united to point out that this is a bit of a spoiler, and something that has put a damper on some fans’ hype for the upcoming season.

Article continues after ad

Not to mention, with how much of a fan-favorite character Gojo is, seeing him get injured so badly has certainly bummed out some fans.