Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 255 reveals beloved characters’ return

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 255 spoilers confirm that several beloved characters return again to fight the King of Curses – so here’s everything you need to know.

Jujutsu Kaisen characters continue to fight the King of Curses. Although Gojo has burned out Sukuna considerably, the latter is still the most powerful foe they’ve ever faced. Even though Sukuna cannot use his Reverse Cursed Technique and Domain Expansion yet, the other sorcerers are still no match against him.

Almost all the sorceres have fought and lost against him. The recent chapter features Kusakabe bravely going on against Sukuna in an epic one-on-one battle. Needless to say, Kusakabe couldn’t defeat the villain.

As the chapter ends, Miguel makes his surprising entry. It’s the first time he’s appeared in the main story. Additionally, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 255 confirms that several fan-favorite characters return to the battlefield yet again. Warning: This article contains spoilers from the upcoming chapter!

Which Jujutsu Kaisen characters return in Chapter 255?

According to Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 255 spoilers, Yuji Itadori, Maki Zenin, Choso, and Miguel fight Sukuna.

We last see Yuji and Choso in Chapter 252. Yuji and Yuta fight the King of Curses together, only to lose terribly against him. While Yuta is heavily injured and is taken to Shoko, Yuji is still conscious. He runs after Sukuna, saying, “Fushiguro, it’s not over yet,” before collapsing on the ground.

He coughs up a lot of blood and realizes he has been unable to heal himself with RCT after overexerting himself. Choso, being the big brother he is, appears for the first time after Chapter 246 to help Yuji. Just when Yuji is struggling with using RCT, Choso pats his younger brother’s back and asks him to use RCT calmly to fully heal himself.

Choso guides him and says he should circulate his blood to every corner of his body as if he’s spreading roots. Additionally, Maki suffers a direct hit from Sukuna’s Black Flash in Chapter 253. However, in Chapter 255, all three of them fight against Sukuna yet again.

Choso first appears looking in a much better condition, so his injuries must’ve been healed. In Chapter 246, Sukuna literally impaled him but Choso survives. On the other hand, Sukuna is especially surprised that Maki can still move after taking that hit. Yuji and Maki cut off two of Sukuna’s arms.

While Larue, another member from Geto’s team also join the fight, he gets defeated by Sukuna’s Black Flash. Hence, Miguel, Yuji, Maki, and Choso are the only ones on the battlefield currently.

You can also check out the release date and more spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 225.