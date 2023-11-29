Has Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 245 been delayed?

While the next chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen will be released on December 3, 2023, but fans will have to wait a little longer for Chapter 245 – here’s why.

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga has entered its final saga, and we have lost several beloved characters on the way, including Gojo, Nanami, and Geto. However, thankfully, that the villain who snatched our favorite Gojo was beheaded by Yuta in Chapter 243. And now, everyone is waiting for Sukuna’s terror to end.

The upcoming chapter’s spoilers have revealed that Yuji and Higuruma have arrived to take center stage and fight the king of curses. Understandably,s no fan wants JJK to go on a sudden break.

Both the Jujutsu Kaisen manga and anime have become the hottest topics among the community, as they come up with visually appealing and impactful content every week. So, let us see if the manga is getting delayed after Chapter 244.

Will Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 245 be delayed?

Yes, according to the early leaks, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 245 will be delayed as part of a brief break.

Leaks regarding JJK Chapter 244 emerged on social media on November 29, 2023, thanks to the reputed leaker Myamura. He also revealed that the 245th chapter will arrive after a brief delay. That means there will be no new JJK chapter for the fandom the following weekend.

It’s not the first time Gege has broken the consistency of the manga’s release, given he usually takes a break after giving three chapters in a row. This time, he is doing the same: Chapters 242 and 243 were released as per the original schedule, and now, it’s time for the 244th chapter to follow it. After the new chapter, we will have to wait for two weeks to get the next manga chapter.

After Chapter 243 ended, showing Yuta beheading Kenjaku, we waited for the new chapter to reveal if the ancient sorcerer’s story ended permanently or if we would see him possessing a new body. However, before we could get our answers, the leaks for the upcoming chapter disclosed that the focus had been shifted from Yuta and Kenjaku to Yuji, Higuruma, and Sukuna.

The spoilers also state that despite Yuji and Higuruma’s efforts, the former becomes a suspect in the Shibuya incident, as per Judgeman. The conflict surely will not end anytime soon, but we do not have any other option except to wait for Chapter 245’s return with some exciting events.

