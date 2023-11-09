Jujutsu Kaisen: Can anyone defeat Sukuna?

Jujutsu Kaisen’s Sukuna, The King of Curses, is one of the most powerful anime characters of all time – but is he undefeatable?

It’s always fun to speculate which anime characters would win in a fight. But after Jujutsu Kaisen’s Sukuna killed Satoru Gojo (essentially making him the heavy-weight champion of his universe), the question remains: is there any anime villain or hero capable of defeating the King of Curses?

We can’t see them face off in an actual tournament – although it would make for an epic battle. But we don’t need to to speculate.

While Sukuna can effortlessly dispatch special grade curses, even in his suppressed form, some have the strength and abilities to be worthy adversaries. So, let’s take a look at the anime characters who might be able to beat the King of Curses in a fight.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Sukuna versus the most powerful characters in anime

After Sukuna’s shocking win over Satoru Gojo, the King of Curses is known for being one of the most powerful characters of all time. But how would he fare against Dragon Ball’s Ultra Instinct Goku or One Punch Man’s Saitama? Let’s take a look at five powerful anime characters and find out.

Contents

Sukuna vs Goku

First up is Sukuna versus Goku – a fan favorite in the power-scaling community.

Crunchyroll

Following Satoru Gojo’s shocking defeat, Jujutsu Kaisen fans questioned whether anyone could defeat the King of Curses. So, we’ve decided to put this pairing to the test.

On one hand, we have Dragon Ball’s Goku with Ultra Instinct. Ultra Instinct removes the need for a fighter to think, allowing Goku to fight at a much higher level than before. It’s shown in the anime that Goku is capable of defeating the gods of destruction using this unique ability. However, is he capable of beating Sukuna?

On the other hand, we have Sukuna and his dismantle-cursed technique. The Dismantle Curse Technique, which enabled him to bypass Gojo’s Limitless, is the most powerful technique we’ve seen in Jujutsu Kaisen. And unfortunately for Goku, his Ultra Instinct would be no match for it.

In other words, Sukuna would only have to survive Goku’s attacks for a short time before he could essentially reduce him into pieces.

Verdict: Sukuna wins

Sukuna vs Nanika

Hunter x Hunter’s Nanika has limitless power. However, it’s a little more complicated than that.

Crunchyroll

Hunter x Hunter’s Nanika is a mysterious creature who possesses Alluka Zoldyck’s body, just like how Sukuna lived within Yuji Itadori.

Nanika can heal any injury or illness and grant any wish – but there’s a slight twist. Order must be restored in the universe for every wish made; therefore, a proportional disaster will occur.

If Nanika wanted to, it could simply wish Sukuna into oblivion. However, Nanika needs help to make its own decisions, so even though Nanika is likely vastly more powerful than Sukuna, the result of this battle is obvious.

Verdict: Sukuna wins – with little effort

Sukuna vs Vegeta

Saiyan prince Vegeta loves a fight. He’s have no fear confronting Sukuna, but can he beat him?

IMDB

Dragon Ball’s Vegeta is one of the strongest anime characters ever. From Season 1 to present day, Vegeta keeps leveling up and each form has more power than the last. Ultra Ego is currently his strongest form, which changes Vegeta’s ki to be the same as that of a God of Destruction.

If Sukuna were to beat Vegeta, he’d need all 20 fingers. So, for the sake of this hypothetical battle, let’s assume that his host has eaten them all and Sukuna has returned to full Heian Era power. As a master of cursed energy and hand-to-hand combat, with unrivaled speed and immense tactical intellect, could Vegeta be his match?

Verdict: Vegeta wins – but with a heavy cost

This battle is almost too close to call. It could go either way and the true result depends on whether the anime or the manga versions are facing off. However, if both were at maximum power, then we believe that Vegeta claims the first championship belt against Jujutsu Kaisen’s Sukuna.

Sukuna vs Naruto

The “king” of the ninjas versus the King of Curses. It’s old-school versus new-school, with a potentially surprising result.

IMDB

Naruto is one of the two strongest ninjas in the history of his anime. As the Seventh Hokage of Konohagakure, essentially the leader of the village, and with command over the Tailed Beast chakra, Naruto can take on any enemy who challenges him.

But what about Sukuna? Some fans say that Naruto can defeat Sukuna easily. However, since Sukuna is an accomplished martial artist in his own right, super-intelligent and a powerful jujutsu sorcerer, it’s likely that he wouldn’t even have to call upon his domain expansion to give Naruto a decent fight.

Verdict: Sukuna wins

It might be an unpopular opinion for some, but the answer is obvious. Sukuna would defeat Naruto no matter the host he chooses.

Sukuna vs Saitama

Now for the ultimate battle. But how will our caped baldy fair against his greatest adversary yet?

IMDB

One Punch Man’s Saitama is one of the most over-powered superheroes ever. Don’t let his average appearance fool you. Saitama is capable of defeating any foe with a single punch. If this anime crossover were ever to happen, it would result in perhaps the most hilarious and spectacular battles in anime history. But who would win?

In one corner is Saitama. One Punch Man’s main character can move wormholes through pure physical strength; he can move faster than the speed of light and deflect a planet with a single punch.

In the other is Sukuna. It’s clear to anyone who’s watched Jujutsu Kaisen that Sukuna possesses immeasurable amounts of cursed energy, surpassing the physical limitations of any human – and that’s before his domain expansion. But it’s no match for Saitama, whose ability surpasses all logic.

Verdict: Saitama wins

It’s a contentious question, but one with a definitive answer. It’s safe to say that Saitama could obliterate Sukuna with a single sneeze (and no, when it comes to One Punch Man, it doesn’t have to make sense.)

So there you have it. Out of five incredibly powerful anime characters, only two can defeat Jujutsu Kaisen’s Sukuna once and for all. Do you agree with any of our match verdicts?

