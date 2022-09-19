TechAnime

HyperX reveals limited edition Naruto Shippuden collab with two iconic options

HyperX has revealed its limited edition Naruto Shippuden collaboration that features designs focusing on both Naruto Uzumaki and Itachi Uchiha.

HyperX has been slowly moving more into the mainstream over the last few years, with more and more people using their high-quality microphones, keyboards, and mice.

Back in May 2022, they also released their first ever limited edition collab design with TimTheTatman, completely redesigning his gaming setup in the process.

HyperX is back with yet another limited edition collab, this time with Naruto Shippuden, and will offer two different designs for fans of the iconic anime.

HyperX reveals Naruto and Itachi design

The limited-edition design features bold orange colors inspired by the legendary ninja, Naruto Uzumaki, and a darker red design inspired by Itachi Uchiha,

Naruto hyperx collabHyperX

Alongside the color choices, the products feature the shows village symbols at the top of the mousepad, on the ear cups of the headset, and on the space bar of the keyboard.

“We are thrilled to bring gamers HyperX’s first anime collaboration as a special crossover of gaming and anime with designs inspired by Naruto: Shippuden,” said Jennifer Ishii, category manager-gaming keyboards and mice, HyperX.

The HyperX Naruto Shippuden gaming collection offers four of the company’s most popular products: Alloy Origins keyboard, Cloud Alpha headset, Pulsefire Haste mouse, and Pulsefire Mat XL mousepad.

The limited edition collection will be available to purchase on September 21, 2022, at 9 am PDT/12 pm EDT, exclusively on the HyperX shop.

Head over to get the collection now before it sells out and disappears forever.

