Spy x Family Season 2: Release date, trailer, cast, plot, more

Spy x Family season 2 has officially been announced by TOHO animation and is set to launch in 2023. Here is everything currently known regarding the much anticipated second season.

Spy x Family is a slice-of-life anime that follows the lives of the Forger family. Though they were forced together by their own predicaments, the family formed authentic heartwarming connections. The base premise and strong execution allowed the series to take the world by storm. Its charming humor and storytelling have made it one of the most popular anime shows of 2022, with many wanting a continuation.

Thankfully, the community was blessed with the announcement of Spy x Family season 2. On December 24, 2022, TOHO animation revealed a teaser confirming the second season is coming in 2023.

As of now, there is no official release date. It’s been slated for 2023, but it appears the animation studio is not yet ready to commit to a month or season of anime release. Even in the teaser, they used touched-up assets from the manga rather than animation. And though the manga panels look fantastic, this likely indicates the animation studios are not ready to showcase too much.

The speculated release date is late 2023, thereby around October. This information will be updated when more announcements are made.

YouTube: Toho animation Spy x Family Season 2 releases in 2023.

Spy x Family Season 2 Cast

Since Spy x Family’s cast has remained consistent across part 1 and part 2, the cast will likely remain the same for Spy x Family season 2. Here is the main Japanese voice-acting cast:

Anya (Atsumi Tanezaki)

Loid Forger (Takuya Eguchi)

Yor Forger (Saori Hayami)

Damian Desmond (Natsumi Fujiwara)

Fiona Frost (Ayane Sakura)

Becky Blackbell (Emiri Katou)

Spy x Family Season 2 Plot

The series is based on a preexisting, ongoing manga. Therefore, it’s rather easy to predict the upcoming plot for Spy x Family season 2. As to avoid heavy spoilers, we won’t be including exact plot points. But for those who really want to delve further ahead in the story, Spy x Family part 2 covered up to chapter 38 of the manga.

Therefore, Spy x Family season 2’s plot will start right up from chapter 39. It’s difficult to say exactly how far into the manga it’ll cover, since this depends on how many episodes Spy x Family season 2 ends up being and how much further the original source material can go. For context, as of this article’s writing, the Spy x Family manga is on chapter 73 of serialization.

We will update this article as more information comes out.

Spy x Family parts 1 and 2 are currently available to stream on Crunchyroll.

