Google reveals most searched anime of the past 25 years

A Google web game has revealed the most searched anime of the past 25 years – and it’s everyone’s favorite Shonen classic, Naruto.

As one of the Shonen Big Three, Naruto has several seasons, movies, games, and even a spin-off under its belt. The franchise doesn’t need any introduction, as even those who don’t watch anime would’ve at least heard the name of the spiky-haired ninja.

The manga debuted in 1999, and ever since then, Naruto has maintained a huge fanbase across the globe. Naruto’s charm lies in its long-running plotline and the variety of characters it introduces to the viewers.

The expansive world-building, the unique powers, and the themes of war form the story as a whole. With one of the most popular anime protagonists and the most iconic villains, the series delivers countless thrilling fight sequences that fans still love to talk about.

Google reveals Naruto is the most searched anime of the past 25 years

Crunchyroll

Google released a web game to celebrate the end of 2023. The game, called the Most Searched Playground reveals the most searched people, places, moments, etc. from the past 25 years. When you click at Naruto and Sasuke fighting each other, the screen reveals that Naruto is the most searched anime.

A blog from Google published on December 12 describes the game: “Today we launched the Most Searched Playground, an explorable world where you can uncover 25 of the most searched people, places and moments of the past 25 years — along with a lot of hidden gems from Google’s history.

“Anime-lovers, polyglots, gamers, and Swifties united to bring the game to life, ensuring every trend got its due. Trends were our compass. We dove headfirst into the world’s most searched queries, and from that treasure trove, we hand-picked 25 trends that capture the zeitgeist, spark global curiosity, and span every corner of the spectrum. There’s something for everyone, zoom in enough and you’ll see.”

All episodes of Naruto and its sequel Naruto: Shippuden are available to watch on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

