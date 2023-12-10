Demon Slayer Season 4 finally gets spectacular short trailer

Demon Slayer fans have been waiting to hear anything about the much-awaited Season 4. Well, the wait is finally over, as you can witness the might of your favorite characters in the action-packed trailer of Season 4.

Following the conclusion of Demon Slayer Season 3, Ufotable announced the fourth season of the anime without wasting any time. Even though we knew that the fourth season of the anime would adapt the Hashira Training Arc, every fan is still curious to witness the animation in the new trailer.

The trailer that just released wasn’t the first, where following the announcement of the fourth season, they revealed a promising teaser trailer. However, that only gave us a small glimpse of the Hashira, who will play a pivotal role in the new season.

Fans were obviously delighted to see the mighty Hashira in the short teaser, but still, the absence of Rengoku was felt as he was highly admired by the entire fandom.

Demon Slayer Season 4 Gets short trailer and release window

On December 10th, 2023, Ufotable released the first-ever trailer for Demon Slayer Season 4. The anime series has always surprised us with flamboyant animation in every season, and it looks like the upcoming season won’t be any different.

The new trailer, as expected, features spectacular animation while also featuring our favorite cast, including Tanjiro. Moreover, the promotional reel was also accompanied by a special announcement for the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Hashira Training.

To be precise, To the Hashira Training will feature the last episode of Season 3 and the one-hour-long premiere episode of the Hashira Training Arc. It will get a theatrical release in Japan on February 2, 2024, in Japan and on February 23, 2024, in North America.

Of course, everyone is delighted to see the new trailer for Demon Slayer Season 4, but the studio still hasn’t given us an exact release date for the new episodes. The season is expected to drop sometime in Spring 2024, but we’ll have to wait a little longer to get more information about the release date.

