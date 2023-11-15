10 comfort anime that will make you smile

Anime doesn’t always have to be all about action and drama. Some anime can help you relax and put a smile on your face – so here’s a list of 10 comfort anime you can never get tired of watching.

Some anime provide the thrill of fights while others slowly enter your heart and stay there forever. The most popular anime are often pretty intense or tragic.

Although it’s fun to watch Shonen fights and heart-breaking drama, anime enthusiasts would often need a break from it. As such, there’s nothing better than to soothe your soul as your evergreen comfort anime series and movies.

Calm and slow-paced anime can always lift your spirits. If you’re someone who wants to watch something stress-free and humorous, scroll down to check out our top 10 picks.

Barakamon

Crunchyroll

With valuable life lessons, hilarious scenes, and bonds of friendship, Barakamon is the pure definition of a comfort anime series. This epic tale of self-discovery follows a hot-headed Sei Handa, a calligraphist who hits a veteran in the field after having his work called “unoriginal.”

His father punishes him by sending him to a remote island for self-reflection. Initially facing difficulty adjusting to country life, Handa soon finds his “unique” art style and meaning in his art. And the ones who help him achieve this are the eccentric people and the mischievous kid Naru Kotoishi.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Flying Witch

Crunchyroll

This relaxing anime series follows Makoto Kowata, a fifteen-year-old witch. As part of the witch’s tradition, she leaves her parent’s home and moves in with her relatives in a small town for its abundance of nature and affinity with magic.

While Makoto usually spends her days as an ordinary high school girl, she also has her eccentric side as he aims to be a well-renowned witch. Her enthusiasm inspires her young cousin Chinatsu, who wishes to follow in her footsteps.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Natsume’s Book of Friends

Crunchyroll

This Shojo anime includes some of the religious traditions in Japan, including ghosts, spirits, and yokai. The story follows Takashi Natsume, who doesn’t fit in with humans because of his ability to see yokai.

After constantly changing foster homes, he arrives at his late grandmother’s old place, whom he never met. Thanks to a powerful yokai, Madara, Natsume finds her Book of Friends, which only includes yokai’s name, and aims to free all of them.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-kun

Crunchyroll

This anime series follows eccentric high school students. Chiyo Sakura accidentally calls herself her crush, Nozaki’s fan, instead of confessing to him. And Nozaki gives her his autograph. She later realizes Nozaki is a popular Shojo mangaka.

After a series of hilarious events, she finds herself working as his assistant. She also befriends her quirky schoolmates, including the hot-headed Hori, a shy but shameless Mikoto, and a girl named Kashima, who everyone calls a Prince.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Howl’s Moving Castle

Netflix

This Studio Ghibli classic never gets old, no matter how many times you watch it. Set in a magical world, it touches on several themes, including humanity, selfhood, compassion, and belonging, and its most enduring message is derived from its ideas about war and its evils.

The protagonist, Sophie Hatter, is an average young woman who gets cursed by the Witch of the Waste after she meets Howls. As a result of the curse, Sophie finds herself looking like a 90-year-old woman. She leaves her home and sets out on an aimless journey, but her life changes for the better when she enters Howl’s castle.

Where to watch: Netflix

Snow White with the Red Hair

Crunchyroll

Snow White with the Red Hair is the comfort anime for Shojo romance fans. The series features beautiful scenery, lovable characters, and a steady pace. Shirayuki owns a small herbal shop. She often catches unwanted attention for her unique red hair.

Eventually, she has to leave for home when her kingdom’s prince orders her to be his concubine. After crossing the borders, she crosses paths with Zen, who finds her intriguing but has secrets of his own.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

My Neighbor Totoro

Netflix

Another Studio Ghibli classic we have on our list is My Neighbor Totoro. The story follows two sisters, Satsuki and Mei, who move into the countryside with their father to live close to their hospitalized mother. As the girls become accustomed to country life, they encounter supernatural beings.

One day, Mei one day stumbles upon a little, bunny-like creature in the garden. Trailing it into the forest, she discovers “Totoro”—a massive, enigmatic forest spirit with whom she quickly becomes friends. Soon after Satsuki meets Totoro as well, the two girls discover that their lives are suddenly full of exotic woodland creatures and enchanted outdoor experiences.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Morose Mononokean

Crunchyroll

Despite being scary in Japanese folktales, Yokai-centered anime are often adorable and comforting. Hanae Ashiya encounters a fluffy Yokai just before he begins his high school life. However, the Yokai latches onto him and makes him sick, so much so that Hanae spends several days in the nurse’s office.

He comes across a flyer advertising an exorcist who expels Yokai. He calls the number and meets Haruitsuki Abeno, the master of the Mononokean. Haruitsuki introduces him to the world of Yokai before Hanae starts working as his assistant.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Whisper of the Heart

Netflix

Whisper of the Heart is an enchanting Studio Ghibli movie is an enchanting tale about two teenagers. Shizuku enjoys reading fiction and writing poetry enough to neglect her studies. She notices a boy named Seiji always issuing the same books as her and becomes curious to find his identity.

She sees a strange cat on a train, decides to follow it, and discovers an intriguing antique store. Shizuku also meets Seiji and befriends him. Seiji’s passion for violin-making inspires Shizuku to follow her dreams.

Where to watch: Netflix

Hinamatsuri

Crunchyroll

Hinamatsuri is a heart-warming series about a yakuza raising a girl with mysterious powers. Yoshifumi Nitta encounters a girl coming out from a capsule having immense powers. Just when you thought things couldn’t get much worse, she loses control and, should her powers go unutilized, detonates an explosion.

Left with no other option, Nitta ends up taking care of her. However, Hina turns out to be a great asset to his yakuza company. Therefore, this peculiar duo’s weird life begins.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

