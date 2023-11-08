Classroom of the Elite Season 3 unveils first trailer
As Winter 2024 finally draws near, the highly-anticipated Classroom of the Elite Season 3 unveils its first trailer. Here’s a look at it.
Classroom of the Elite Season 3 is one of the most highly anticipated anime series of Winter 2024. It’s a psychological thriller series centering around high school students. Set in a prestigious Tokyo Metropolitan Advanced Nurturing High School, the story follows Ayanokouji Kiyotaka.
The first season was immensely popular among fans, with no news about a sequel for five years. After the second season gained massive popularity, a third installment was announced pretty soon and is all set to premiere in January 2024.
The series is based on a light novel of the same name by Shougo Kinugasa. The 14-volume long novel was published from 2015 to 2019 and has a total of 110 chapters. Studio Lerche is returning to animate the third season. Here’s a look at the first trailer of Classroom of the Elite Season 3.
Classroom of the Elite Season 3 trailer
Here’s a look at the trailer:
Classroom of the Elite Season 3 synopsis and main cast
KADOKAWAanime recently shared the first trailer of Classroom of the Elite Season 3 on YouTube. The trailer features the main cast, and the caption explains the synopsis and main cast of the upcoming season. Since the caption is in Japanese, we’ve shared an English version below:
“3rd Term Introduction: Tokyo Advanced High School is a dream-like school that boasts a 100% advancement and employment rate and rewards points worth 100,000 yen every month. However, in reality, it was a merit-based school where only a few students with excellent grades received preferential treatment.
“In the third semester, Ayanokoji and his friends are promoted from D class to C class and head to forest school. What will be held there is a special exam called a “mixed training camp” that will be held jointly by all grades. In this test, students are divided into groups by gender and are graded on a group-by-group basis.
“The students are horrified by the fact that they can’t get a high score unless they cooperate with students from other classes who have been competing against them, and most of all, they are horrified by the rule that any group that fails to reach the borderline will be expelled. The turbulent third semester, which causes upheaval, is about to begin!”
See the list of main cast and characters below:
- Kiyotaka Ayanokoji: Shoya Chiba
- Arisu Sakayanagi: Rina Hidaka
- Suzune Horikita: Akari Kito
- Kikyo Kushida: Yurika Kubo
- Megumi Karuizawa: Ayana Taketatsu
- Yosuke Hirata: Ryota Osaka
- Rokusuke Koenji: Toshiki Iwasawa
- Honami Ichinose: Nao Higashiyama
- Masayoshi Hashimoto: Yohei Asakami
- Sho Ryūen: Masaaki
- Mizu Hiyori Shiina: Rie Takahashi
- Manabu Horikita: Yuichiro Umehara
- Masaru Nagumo: Souma Saito
The series has yet to announce a release date and the streaming platforms.
