Chainsaw Man director sparks Season 2 speculation with rare update

Chainsaw Man’s director has sparked new Season 2 speculation with a rare cryptic update amid MAPPA’s silence on the follow-up.

Despite the huge success of Chainsaw Man’s first season making it a household name, MAPPA Studios has remained relatively quiet on updates to the show.

In between Jujutsu Kaisen’s second season and news of the studio’s mistreatment of its animators, intel surrounding Chainsaw Man’s Second season has been quite sparse.

However, a rare update by Chainsaw Man’s director now has fans speculating about season two amid the troubles of MAPPA.

“Our mission this year is to create a better working environment that is free from power harassment and moral harassment,” Nakayama said in a surprise November 26 update. “Free from unnecessary stress, and stable in terms of money and time, and although it is still small-scale, we are slowly taking shape.”

He continued, “It’s only that first year, so we’ll be steadily building our foundation, and we should be able to release it soon.”

Nakayama did not mention MAPPA’s troubles or Chainsaw Man directly, however many fans interpreted his update as so.

When asked directly by a commenter about his future with Chainsaw Man, he simply replied, “Sorry I can’t tell you anything.”

In the past month, MAPPA’s scandals have been building. The studio has been balancing multiple major projects, which has affected Jujutsu Kaisen’s productions.

MAPPA’s animators have described workloads beyond the standard, with artists describing JJK’s horrific production schedule. However, animators were reportedly not compensated for the extra workload they were given.

And in between the studio’s troubles, they have yet to give any updates to Chainsaw Man’s second season, let alone a confirmation of a sequel. For now, these vague studio updates are all we have to go off, but rest assured we’ll keep you posted with any further developments.