Best places to watch anime online in 2021: Demon Slayer, Attack on Titan, more

From Demon Slayer to My Hero Academia, there’s never been a better time than now to jump into anime. Here are five of the best streaming services to watch the latest anime series in 2021.

Old school anime fans will remember how difficult it used to be to find places to watch their favorite shows without delays. This is no longer the case in 2021 as the genre has gained worldwide popularity.

Now there is a wide variety of websites and services that offer the Japanese medium to viewers. Below we will break down five of the best places to watch series such as Demon Slayer and Attack on Titan, as well as the latest releases.

Best places to watch anime in 2021

Netflix

While not originally associated with the genre, Netflix has become a major competitor in the anime space in recent years. The popular service has not only invested a ton of money in producing and licensing series such as Kakegurui, The Seven Deadly Sins, and Knights of Sidonia, but it also hosts popular shows such as Demon Slayer, Hunter X Hunter, The Promised Neverland, and One Piece.

Since many households have had a subscription to the platform for years anyway, its wide selection of animation is just the cherry on top of a sub you or someone in your family already pays for. At $14 for their HD plan, it’s not a bad deal considering the service will be used for films and TV series as well.

Funimation

Funimation has been a major staple in the Anime scene for years. Not only does it boast one of the largest libraries of content in the world, but it’s also the place to go for English dubs. While many prefer the original subtitled version, there are plenty of viewers who appreciate having the option. Not to mention Funimation has one of the best rosters of voice actors in the industry.

The platform also scores a healthy amount of exclusives to its service. In June 2021, for example, Demon Slayer’s theatrical film, Mugen Train, is only available for streaming on the popular platform. Viewers can watch series such as Black Clover, Tokyo Ghoul, Dr. Stone, and much more. It even has the latest shows like the excellent Vivy Fluorite Eye’s Song. Another one of its strengths is that it hosts a ton of anime feature-length films.

Crunchyroll

Whereas Funimation is often associated with English dubs, Crunchyroll has been the favorite of hardcore anime viewers for subtitled content. The platform also often gets subbed versions of series the same day that an episode has aired in Japan, making it one of the best places to keep up with the latest series each season. Combining its massive library of new shows still airing with its catalog of classic series, Crunchyroll is easily a contender for the best place to watch anime.

Even better, you can watch most content for free if you are willing to put up with ads. But the $9.99 Premium cost is definitely worth it. The platform has popular series such as Attack on Titan, My Hero Academia, Eighty-Six, Re:Zero, and Tokyo Revengers. Pretty much almost any anime you want to watch is more than likely going to be on the streaming service.

Hulu

While not the biggest selection, Hulu has a decent selection of anime that ranges from popular releases to obscure series. Without a doubt, its biggest strength is its catalog of films such as the 1988 Sci-Fi/Action epic Akira.

The platform also has incredible shows such as the violently fun Assassination Classroom and One Punch Man, as well as classics like Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. Casual viewers looking for slice-of-life anime will love K-On!!, Toradora!, and Foods Wars.

Amazon Prime Video

Similar to Netflix, many households will already have an Amazon Prime subscription anyway, so you might as well take advantage of the anime on their platform. Unlike other services, Amazon has a pretty obscure list of content on its site.

We recommend Vinland Saga, Dordor, Made in the Abyss, Re: CREATORS, and Grimoire of Zero. Interestingly, Amazon has many of the classic Pokemon anime seasons such as Ruby & Sapphire available so if you are feeling nostalgic, why not?