Berserk of Gluttony Episode 1: Release date and where to watch

Berserk of Gluttony is an upcoming anime that will be released soon, and here’s everything you should know about its premiere episode, including its exact release date, time, and where you can watch it on streaming.

The Berserk of Gluttony anime is adapted from a light novel written by Ichika Isshiki that was released initially on a user-generated content platform. Later, it was transferred to a renowned platform and received its deserved attention.

An anime adaptation of the series was announced in 2022, along with the other details. For instance, we learned that the animation will be taken care of by A.C.G.T., the studio that has previously worked on several television shows and OVAs, such as Project Blue Earth SOS, New Fist of the North Star, and more.

When the trailer for the series first surfaced online, fans were excitedly confused between this series and the iconic Berserk series. For the time being, fans are disappointed after learning that Berserk of Gluttony doesn’t have any connection with the legendary one, but it won’t be a fair deal to judge the new series ahead of its release.

Berserk of Gluttony has already premiered on U-Next in Japan on October 1, 2023. However, the first episode of the anime series will be released on Crunchyroll for every fan across the globe on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, and below is the time schedule that you need to follow to catch up with the episode on the streaming platform.

9:30am PDT

11:30am CDT

12:30pm EDT

5:30pm BST

6:30pm CEST

10:00pm I.S.T.

12:30pm Philippine Time

What is Berserk of Gluttony about?

Like the romantic supernatural series My Happy Marriage, Berserk of Gluttony also tells us the story of someone who is born in a place where living standards are determined on the basis of magical abilities. Those who have the best abilities are considered the most superior, and the ones with okay(ish) abilities are treated like trash.

The series’ main protagonist is a boy named Fate Graphite, who is thrown out of his village just because his abilities seem not so good to the other residents of the place. The poor boy works as a gatekeeper for a reputed family, but soon, his world turns upside down when he kills a bandit and learns about his true potential.

