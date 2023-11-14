Attack on Titan soundtrack spoiled the ending 10 years ago

Attack on Titan’s finale made us cry for our beloved characters, especially Eren and Mikasa. But what if we say that the anime series already teased the heartbreaking ending a decade ago?

Attack on Titan came from the brilliant mind of Hajime Isayama and made history. There is no denying that the industry will never get a masterpiece like this ever again. The twists and turns of AoT made us question everything we thought we knew about the story.

Since the first day, the series brought several things that maintained the fandom’s excitement. Such elements often involved scenes or soundtracks that hinted toward something big – thanks to the genius mangaka.

Here, we talk about a soundtrack that revealed the finale way before the series’ conclusion, which might be one reason it remained unnoticed.

Attack on Titan Season 1 OST foreshadowed the series ending

Attack on Titan is obviously known for its twisted narrative, but let’s not forget that the series also has some of the most beautiful soundtracks that can uplift anyone’s mood. However, Season 1 of AoT featured a theme song titled ‘Call Your Name’, and it clearly hinted at the final events of Eren and Mikasa’s story.

Lines like “I wish I could be with her until my last day” are said from Eren’s perspective, in which he clearly expresses his love for Mikasa. In the finale, we saw how Eren never wanted Mikasa to forget him, and all he wished was to spend life with her, but he couldn’t. So, it’s evident that these lines hint that Eren wouldn’t be able to live a peaceful life with Mikasa.

In the finale, we also see Eren and Mikasa’s dream of a peaceful life, and in the song, there’s a line that says, “We dreamt a new life, someplace to be at peace.” Finally, “All I know my life is gone” clearly hints at Eren’s heartbreaking end.

After the finale, Isayama stated that the series’ ending was set in stone from the start. The author had this ending in his mind from the beginning, so it’s understandable why this song from Season 1 foreshadows the final events of the story.

Eren and Mikasa had feelings for each other since childhood, but they never wanted to accept them publicly or in front of each other. When Mikasa admitted that she loves Eren, she didn’t get acceptance from him because he already knew what their story would be. Well, that’s because his future self was the one who started everything; in fact, he was the one who directed the Smiling Titan toward the Yaeger house so that it could eat his mother.

Besides that, with the story moving forward, we also realize that Eren knew from the beginning that Armin would eventually become the Colossal Titan after eating Bertholdt. Apart from that, he also knew that he would die at the hands of his love, Mikasa.

He wanted freedom for the Eldians, but he was already familiar that he wouldn’t be able to do it because he was stuck in a time loop, and coming out of it wouldn’t be possible. Hence, he intentionally sacrificed himself so that the entire Eldia and his friends could lead a peaceful life. Interestingly, the ‘Call Your Name’ OST hinted at such a tragic ending for Eren a decade ago.

