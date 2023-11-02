The G.O.A.T anime, Attack on Titan is all set to arrive on the screens once again with the banger final episode of Season 4. Well, if you can’t wait to learn about its release date and where to watch details, you can count on us.

Attack on Titan has enjoyed a massive fanbase since 2013, as that was when Eren and the other spectacular characters made it to the screens. Even though the manga has been around since 2009, what pulled every anime enthusiast toward it was the marvelous animation by WIT Studio. In fact, fans around the world enjoyed the story so much that they couldn’t resist reading the manga, too.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Despite enjoying the fandom, the manga became the one that faced a huge controversy for its ending. Several fans started a petition calling for an anime original ending because they were unsatisfied with the manga’s ending.

For the time being, it is yet to be known if the anime will see a different ending or if it will feature the conclusion that is in the manga. However, according to recent news, Hajime Isayama has requested MAPPA to make some minor changes to the storyboard. So, it would be exciting to see what parts of the original story would be modified and to what extent.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Attack on Titan Season 4 final episode: Release date and time

The Attack on Titan Season 4 final episode will be released for the Japanese audience on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at 12:00 am JST.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

At the time of writing this piece, we do not yet know if the episode will get streamed on Crunchyroll or some other platform. It seems safe to guess that if the episode sticks to Special 1’s pattern, we may get to watch the episode on the same platform. However, we will have to wait for the official news.

Article continues after ad

Attack on Titan finale gets a special countdown livestream

We already know how excited the fandom is, for the finale episode of Attack on Titan, as with the climax of the fourth season of the anime, a whole Era will come to an end. Recently, MAPPA has started a special countdown livestream featuring the soundtracks, making everyone more excited for the episode.

Article continues after ad

With the Livestream, the countdown of the final episode of Attack on Titan anime has started, and we can’t wait to lay our eyes on the screens to appreciate every character for the last time.

Article continues after ad

You can check out our Attack on Titan coverage here, and other anime coverage here.