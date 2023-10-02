Attack on Titan manga to return with a new chapter

Since the author of Attack on Titan teased a new Twitter account named Shingeki Fly, every fan has been die-heartedly waiting for further information. Well, the day is here when we can shed some light on the recently revealed data about the mysterious profile.

Attack on Titan manga concluded in 2021, and now, as the anime is about to reach the climax, fans wonder if it’s the end of the era. However, seeing the current situation, the community isn’t so sure about that.

Attack on Titan was a fun ride, and none of the fans are ready to let go of it. However, it’s also true that some fans weren’t exactly happy with the manga’s ending. That’s why the fans were hoping to get an anime original ending.

Well, we aren’t getting an original ending for the anime, but there’s something else that’s worth looking forward to.

Attack on Titan manga will return with new material

Recently, we got the news that Attack on Titan’s author will be releasing an 18-page volume and an art book featuring illustrations in 2024. There are several rumors on the internet stating that the release date for the new manga chapter will be April 30, 2024. However, there’s no official announcement regarding that. So, we shouldn’t keep our hopes high until the official sources confirm the same.

Even though there is no information regarding the chapter’s plot, fans have started assuming that the author must have prepared this chapter to fix the ending of the original manga. But no one exactly knows what the new project is going to be about.

Looking back to the past, there are several interviews in which Hajime Isayama admitted that he didn’t know the ending of AOT would invite controversies and backlashes. So, keeping that in mind, several fans also believe that there are possibilities that Isayama is trying to give the manga a proper ending. Besides that, we can also think that, like other manga series, the upcoming chapter by Isayama can serve as a spin-off series to the original.

Well, nothing can be said until Isayama himself makes the revelations. So, let’s keep our fingers crossed and hope to get the new details about the new content very soon.

You can check out our other anime coverage here.

