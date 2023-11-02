Attack on Titan finale: Fans discuss most challenging manga panels for MAPPA

Attack on Titan is approaching its finale, and while there are fans who are excited to witness Eren’s fate, a major part of the fandom is also worried about the series. Well, that’s because many are wondering how the animation studio will pull off the challenging manga panels that Isayama drew to conclude the series.

AoT’s ending was phenomenal yet controversial; that’s because some fans weren’t exactly happy with the ending. However, now, as the anime will bring those events to life, some fans want to see MAPPA doing justice to Isayama’s artwork, who gave some additional script points for the anime’s ending.

Attack on Titan was and will always be the greatest anime of all time, as it comes with a powerful storyline that is channeled with several unexpected twists and turns, making the show even more exciting. To be precise, the story of AoT does not allow you to presume things before they occur.

Ahead of the finale episode’s official release, people have already started talking about the panels that would have been extremely challenging for MAPPA to animate.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead

Why are fans getting worried about AoT’s Finale?

MAPPA is known as the powerhouse animation studio that has blessed the community with fantastic series like Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man. However, the studio might never have worked on panels that match the level of Attack on Titan. So, every fan is worried about how the anime will look when the most challenging panels will get featured in the finale episode.

On social media, such panels have started emerging where we can see Eren’s Colossal Titans approaching the humans; we can also see how humans are pleading, and in one panel, they are holding an infant in their hand. People are begging and praying for their lives, but the monsters can be seen moving at a fast pace toward them.

It seems Eren’s dream of eradicating the majority of the population is coming true as humanity is getting crushed under the feet of the Titans.

These panels are so phenomenal and detailed that it would have been difficult for any studio to breathe life into them. That’s why even Isayama apologized to MAPPA for having them work on such panels.

Several fans even speculate that these panels were the reason why WIT Studio left the series after Season 3. So far, MAPPA has done a spectacular job with AoT, but it’s worth noting that the finale will adapt some insane manga panels, so it would be interesting to see how MAPPA will handle the task.

