Attack on Titan: Does Eren kill his own mother?

The Attack on Titan finale came as a shock for every fan as it was full of several heart-wrenching revelations. For instance, there was a scene in the final episode that left the fandom wondering if Eren killed his own mother.

Attack on Titan was never just your typical dark fantasy anime; in fact, it involves sensitive topics like racism and politics. And that makes the story a lot more impactful.

Eren’s mother’s demise played a crucial part in Attack on Titan’s story, as it was the unfortunate incident that started everything. Carla’s death was the event that sparked aggression in Eren’s heart. Eren mentioned his mother’s death during several events, and remembering his mother getting eaten helped him become more powerful throughout the series.

While the Manga readers already know the truth behind Carla Yaeger’s death, the anime-only fans can rely on us to learn the entire thing.

Was Eren the killer of his own mother in Attack on Titan?

Well, no one would have thought so, but yes, Eren was the one who killed his own mother. The final moments of the episode that adapted Chapter 139 of the manga bring the most unexpected twist.

Armin remembers the time when Eren told him everything by using Paths. He recalls Eren told him that when the defensive walls of humanity were breached by the Colossal and the Armored Titans, the smiling Titan was moving towards Shinganshina. When Bertholdt returned to his human form, it was he who was about to get eaten by the abnormal Titan.

However, Eren’s future self knew that if Bertholdt got killed at the moment, he would not be able to pass down his titan abilities to Armin, whom he wanted to fight for humanity using those powers. Eren could have easily prevented his mother’s death by letting that Titan kill Bertholdt at that moment, but he didn’t do that. Instead, by using the powers to control every Titan, Eren lets his mother get a death that was meant for her.

That day, in that moment, Bertholdt had to stay alive… So, I sent him toward my mother and not him — Eren Yaeger

From the very beginning, we believed that whatever Eren was doing was to avenge his mother’s death, but when the truth came out, every fan was shaken to their core because no one saw the plot twist coming.

Attack on Titan had several insane twists, but this was obviously the most shocking of all. Of course, it may be hard for fans to believe that Eren sacrificed his own mother for the sake of his friends, but it’s the truth.

You can check out our Attack on Titan coverage here, and other anime coverage here.