Attack on Titan creator reveals show’s ending was always set in stone

Attack on Titan finally came to an end after over a decade since its premiere. However, according to the manga creator Hajime Isayama, the ending was always set in stone from the very beginning.

It’s fair to say Attack on Titan took the world by storm when it finally got its anime adaptation in 2013 with some of its unforgettable twists and turns.

Starting all the way back in 2009 as a manga and finally concluding in 2021, the ending of Attack on Titan has long been known by many fans. However, those who haven’t read the manga have waited years to see how the epic story of Eren Jaeger plays out.

On November 5 the finale arrived with the second episode of Season 4 Part 3. While fans have waited years to see how it all ends, according to the show’s creator Hajime Isayama, the ending was always set in stone.

Attack on Titan ending was always set from the beginning

In an interview with The New York Times, Attack on Titan creator Hajime Isayama revealed that his idea for the show’s ending has been in his mind since the start of it all.

When asked if the ending changed much when writing the manga, Isayama shared that the story’s ending didn’t change much.

“That was pretty much there from the beginning, the story that starts with the victim who then goes through this story and becomes the aggressor,” he revealed. “That is something I had in mind right from the get-go.”

Isayama added: “Along the way, certain aspects of the story didn’t go as expected, and I adapted and fleshed out certain aspects. But I would say the ending of the story didn’t change much.”

Isayama knew how Attack on Titan would end since the start of it all, similar to how Eren knew from the very beginning how the future would play out.

