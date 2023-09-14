Attack on Titan celebrating finale with scout-themed aircraft

Attack on Titan, the incredibly popular anime series that boasts millions of fans, recently collaborated with an airplane company named Star Flyer, a domestic airline in Japan.

Attack on Titan is set to bid us goodbye with the finale episode on November 4, 2023, and to celebrate the end of Eren’s journey, Star Flyer’s special jet will be taking off with Eren, his friends, and the survey corps’ design all over it. This would be the first AoT collaboration with an airline.

AoT introduced us to an innocent Eren, the main protagonist of the franchise, who only wished for his people (Eldians) to survive. However, over time, that innocence started to fade away from Eren’s eyes, leaving fans craving to see more of Eren’s younger self.

So, we should definitely thank the Star Flyers for letting us meet the younger version of Eren once again, as the AoT-themed special aircraft features the characters from Attack on Titan’s early seasons.

Attack on Titan-themed flight to start from early November

On September 12, 2023, a piece of intriguing news about the first-ever Attack on Titan-themed aircraft surfaced on the internet and caught everyone’s attention. The flight will take off on November 4, 2023, the same day the finale episode will air.

The design for the ship features AoT characters from the early days, which include Eren, Armin, Mikasa, Sasha, Marco, Jean, and many more. They can be seen doing the Survey Corps salute, which takes us back to the early seasons of the anime series.

The Attack on Titan anime series has ruled over the hearts of every fan with its twisted story and relatable characters, and now, it’s time for the anime-themed airplane to get the same amount of love.

We all know how big the industry of anime is in Japan, and this is not the first time any anime is getting a jet makeover. Earlier, popular anime franchises – including Pokemon – have received two themed aircraft, while Demon Slayer has got three special themed jets to date.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive

In fact, in the Demon Slayer-themed flights, not only were the character designs added to the aircraft’s outer body, but the passenger seats were also covered with patterned fabrics inspired by the series. The flight announcements were modified using Tanjiro’s voice. On top of that, the cabin crew were dressed up as Nezuko, and to make every passenger’s journey memorable, the episodes of the series were telecasted on the flight.

So, keeping all the aforementioned things in mind, we can hope to see something similar to the Sky Flyer aircraft that will help Attack on Titan cover the distance from the screen to the sky.

You can check out our other anime coverage here.