The anime you should watch after Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan has finally finished after 10 years. If you’re struggling to move on, here’s an anime series that could be your next binge-watch.

There are several anime out there that are even recognized by people who aren’t big fans of the genre; these include Dragon Ball, Naruto, and Attack on Titan. After taking us on a wild ride since 2013, AoT bid us goodbye recently with the final episode of 85 minutes. So, what made the series so famous? Of course, it was the characters and the complexities of the plot.

Getting another AoT-like series is obviously challenging – but not impossible, as we recently came across Seraph of the End and got a similar vibe from the storyline and the characters.

So, what do we know about the intriguing anime? Let’s have a look.

Similarities between Attack on Titan and Seraph of the End

Like Attack on Titan, the story of Seraph of the End takes place in a post-apocalyptic world. The only difference is that in AoT, we see humanity living in the terror of the humanoid monsters, while in Seraph of the End, it’s a man-made virus that forces humanity to suffer. In this anime series, we also see Vampires enslaving the majority of the populace by making them blood donors.

In AoT, we see Eren losing both his parents at a very young age, and this anime also showcases the same fate for the main protagonist, Yuichiro. Later, both protagonists are seen joining the respective army groups to eliminate the ones who snatched their families from them. On the path to revenge, as Mikasa joins Eren, Yuichiro gets help from another orphan named Mikaela. On top of everything, Eren and Yuichiro get turned into the demons they wanted to fight from the very beginning, and their friends have to step in to stop/control them.

Moreover, Seraph of the End also introduces us to a character named Yoichi Saotome, whom Yuichiro meets after joining the Japanese Imperial Demon Army. Yoichi deeply desires to punish the murderers of his sister, but he cannot fight as he is a bit chicken-hearted, just like AoT’s Armin. The cowardice traits don’t allow him to get into fights. However, with time, as we realize Armin’s potential, Seraph of the End also shows how useful Yoichi becomes when he comes with his cursed bow.

AoT and Seraph of the End have a similar animation style

Attack on Titan’s first season was released in 2013, while Seraph of the End came out in 2015. Do you feel the dark fantasy anime series boasts the same animation as the first three seasons of AoT? Well, that’s because the first three seasons of AoT have been produced by WIT studio, and Seraph of the End also comes from the same animation house.

AoT received praise for the animation of the fight sequences, and the same goes for Seraph of the End, as both are action-packed series that come with several scenes featuring heavy bloodshed.

Seraph of the End is available to stream on Hulu, which you can sign up for here.

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference; for example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan, or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

