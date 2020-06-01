How to get seasonal items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (June)

As the months and seasons change, Animal Crossing: New Horizons gives players the chance to get their hands on some limited-edition items. Here’s how you can get the June items – including a special Father’s Day cup!

Like plenty of other games, Animal Crossing celebrates real-life anniversaries, holidays, and celebratory days as they come around on the calendar. Provided you’re not time skipping, you have got to wait for these celebrations to come around in real-time.

With the calendar now rolling over to June and summer coming into view, players have the chance to get their hands on some new special items for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Here’s how you can do so.

How to buy seasonal items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

It’s actually pretty simple to get these new seasonal items, you don’t have to run around your island finding clues or hoping that one of your villagers will give you the answer.

All you have to do is have a few Bells in your Nook Bank account and head to Residential Services. Here, you can get your hands on the special items by heading into the Nook Shopping app on the Nook Terminal.

Open up Nook Shopping on the Nook Stop Terminal Press the Special Goods icon and wait a second for it to load Press the R tab on your Nintendo Switch to go the Seasonal section Buy the items before they disappear

Animal Crossing: New Horizons seasonal items – June

In terms of the special June items, the month will celebrate International Children’s Day and Father’s Day. You can get a Handmade cape and crown for the first day, while there is a special mug on offer for Father’s day.

As you scroll through the season items section of Nook Shopping, there will be an indicator on the left-hand side of the screen that tells you when they will no longer be available. The June items will all disappear on June 30.

June also represents the start of the Wedding Season in Animal Crossing, and you will receive calls about taking pictures for some couples who are celebrating the occasion.

Be sure to keep an eye out for the next set of updates coming to the game as more and more seasonal items will drop for a limited time.