Animal Crossing player brings Adventure Time to New Horizons

A talented artist went viral when they re-created the intro for popular animation Adventure Time in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The creator's shot-by-shot re-imagining is one of the best things you will see today.

New Horizons has taken the internet by storm ever since its March release. The popular Animal Crossing title has inspired players to share their incredible creations on social media.

A talented YouTuber took things to the next level by using the Nintendo game to recreate Adventure Time's iconic intro sequence. The mind-blowing project makes for the perfect crossover.

Adventure Time re-created in New Horizons

The groundbreaking animation made its debut in 2010 on Cartoon Network, and became a worldwide phenomena. The series was created by Pendleton Ward, and follows human hero Finn and his trusty dog sidekick Jake.

YouTuber 'Great-Bit Arcade' uploaded their re-imagining on May 30, and used New Horizons villagers to mimic the Adventure Time intro. As the camera pans across their AC island, we see Tom Nook as the Ice King, and Timmy and Tommy hissing hilariously like Marceline the Vampire.

The artist used their villager and custom clothes to recreate Finn, and had Isabelle portray Jake. Great-Bit's incredible editing and custom art transitions make this look like an official crossover. They even used the Animal Crossing models to mirror the animation's iconic character title cards.

This isn't the first time the talented AC player has made a crossover with a popular animated series. On April 16, they uploaded another shot-for-shot reimagining of Disney's Gravity Falls, using in-game models and locations to bring the mystery series to life.

Animal Crossing fans' creativity seemingly knows no bounds, as they have used the game's tools and mechanics to create insane works of art. Player's have cleverly made Avatar: The Last Airbender, and even recreated Studio Ghibli's Spirited Away in its entirety.

Despite only releasing two months ago, New Horizons has already become a major success story, quickly becoming the fastest selling Nintendo Switch game of all time. AC has continued to spark creativity, and we can't see what fans come up with next.