Animal Crossing: New Horizons Wedding Season event – date, rewards, more

Wedding Season is upon us in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and we've got everything you need to know about the event, including dates, rewards, and more.

Wedding Season was first revealed in the 'Free Update Trailer' back in April, and finally saw husband and wife alpacas Reese and Cyrus coming to New Horizons. The pair had previously been left out of the game, leaving fans to wonder where they were and if they would ever be added.

The event features the couple as they participate in an anniversary photoshoot on Harvey's Island. Players can earn exclusive rewards from the celebration, as well as finally getting to hang out with the long-awaited New Leaf characters once again.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KpZyexo-ziA

Animal Crossing's Wedding Season

The event starts on June 1, and runs all the way to the 30th. You won't be able to participate until 5:00AM on the first day, so time-travelers can't skip ahead to gain the advantage until then, as it requires an internet check to start.

You'll need to use Dodo Airlines to travel to Harvey's Island, which you gain access to after your island recruits its third resident. The dog runs a free photography service in his cabin called Photopia.

Reese and Cyrus will enlist your help in setting up and arranging their anniversary photoshoot, using various items from the wedding set in order to capture some amazing memories of their special day.

At the time of writing, the event hasn't started yet so the full details are unknown, but there are several rewards the couple will gift you after completing certain steps. We will update the article as more information comes to light.

The prizes are as follows:

Wedding fence DIY

Wedding flooring

Wedding arch

Wedding bench

Wedding chair

Wedding flower stand

Wedding table

Wedding head table

Wedding pipe organ

Wedding welcome board

Reese & Cyrus photo plate

Wedding cake

Wedding candle set

Wedding rug

Wedding pumps

Wedding shoes

Wedding wand DIY

Wedding decorations

Wedding wall

Cake dress

Wedding tuxedo

Bridal veil

Handmade crown

Several of the items come in different colors, so there's definitely incentive to try and collect everything. After all, you have around a month, so that's plenty of time to play photographer with the alpaca couple.

You'll need to download an update on June 1 before you can dive into the marital season, so make sure your Nintendo Switch is connected to the internet for smooth sailing.