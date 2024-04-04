YouTuber took three days upload 38-hour video essay on obscure subject

A YouTuber’s mammoth 38-hour video essay is so long, some content creators think the platform should consider bringing back a cap on video length.

YouTuber Quinton Reviews has published a plethora of video essays over the years on a number of subjects ranging from SpongeBob SquarePants, fast food restaurants and even hit TV shows like Pawn Stars.

However, none of his videos come even close to the 38-hour behemoth of a video he released on April 3 about The Beverly Hillbillies – a TV sitcom from the 1960s.

According to Quinton Reviews, the video took a whopping three full days to upload and some of its chapters are longer than full-length movies, with some sections clocking in at over five hours.

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately, the video itself appeared to actually be a bizarre April Fools’ joke, but the fact it took three days to upload completely ruined the prank.

“This video began uploading at noon on April 1, 2024. Please pretend the video was released on that intended day,” the YouTuber said in a pinned comment.

Article continues after ad

Nonetheless, the video has rubbed some content creators the wrong way. “YouTube needs to bring back the upload length limit,” fellow YouTuber Bowblax remarked on X.

“Youtube videos shouldn’t take several days to watch,” another chimed in.

Amazingly, Quintin Review’s video essay still pales in comparison to the longest YouTube video ever – a 596.5-hour spectacle uploaded by Jonathan Harchick in 2011. The video, which has since been deleted, consisted mostly of pictures and clips making it more of a background video than something viewers would actually sit down and watch.