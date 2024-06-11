Amy Flamy spills details on “confusing” relationship with IShowSpeed

IShowSpeed’s supposed ex-girlfriend Amy Flamy has shared new information about her “confusing” relationship with the YouTuber as the two admittingly had feelings for each other while still dating for content.

Korean TikToker Amy Flamy and IShowSpeed “broke up” after a confrontation on stream after Speed’s barber, Courtney, gave him relationship advice.

Speed soon revealed that the two were “never together” to begin with, but according to Flamy, there was something between the two besides just content.

During a TikTok Live, Amy explained that their Korea and London streams were for content, but there wasn’t a discussion about whether or not the two would continue.

“Some words were thrown around between Speed and his team about maybe taking me to the Euros finals and maybe meeting me in July when I go to Florida, but it wasn’t a set deal,” she said. “It was more of a maybe.”

Regarding her feelings, Amy said that she asked Speed if their relationship was just for content, and while it was at first, he “caught a bit of feelings” and was “mixed in how he felt” – something the TikToker says applied to her as well.

Amy further revealed that she would have agreed to be his girlfriend after a few more dates, but wasn’t sure if Speed was looking for more content or a real relationship.

“If it was all for content all along, maybe it would have been best if he told me to play along with his girlfriend jokes and I would have been okay with waking up at 4AM for his streams, but at the same time, I think he was confused, just as I was. It was just confusing for both of us,” she added.

The two do seem to be on better terms though, with Amy noting how Speed had apologized to her. She also urged viewers to avoid hating on Courtney for her role in the debacle, adding that she was just a teenager.

Amy ended her live by chalking up the whole situation to miscommunication and human emotion and claimed that the issue has been resolved for good.