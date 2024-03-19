How to watch MatPat’s Creators in Fashion show

YouTube star MatPat’s first major project after retirement is a creator-focused fashion show featuring brands from the net’s biggest influencers. Here’s everything we know.

MatPat stunned the internet after revealing his retirement from YouTube earlier this year. After years as the face of the Theorists, he’ll now be taking a backseat to focus on other projects.

We got the chance to speak with MatPat in an exclusive interview, where he revealed his plans to organize a creator-focused fashion show highlighting influencers’ brands and products.

Here’s everything we know about how to tune in and who you can expect to see at this first-of-its-kind event.

Style Theorists

What is the Creators in Fashion show?

The Theorists are shaking up the fashion world with their first-ever Creators in Fashion show, a showcase meant to highlight influencers’ clothing and accessory brands — a project MatPat described as “Fashion Week for YouTubers.”

“One of my goals as a content creator has always been to uplift the space and help creators get the attention and respect that they deserve,” MatPat told us about the show.

“We are doing thoughtful, creative, high-quality, products that should be appreciated just like you see on runways elsewhere. It’s something I’m really excited about.”

Where to watch MatPat’s Creators in Fashion show

Theorist’s Creators in Fashion show will be available to watch exclusively on the Style Theory YouTube channel.

When does MatPat’s Creators in Fashion show start?

Fans can tune into the Creators in Fashion show on April 25, 2024 at 2:30 PM PST / 5:30 PM EST.

What YouTubers will be featured in the Creators in Fashion show?

As explained in a press release, MatPat’s Creators in Fashion show will include brands from Critical Role, artist ZHC, Blogilates (aka Cassey Ho), Yes Theory, Simply Nailogical, and more.

The Style Theorists Cassy Ho, aka Blogilates, will feature her POPFLEX clothing brand at the Creators in Fashion show.

“With Creators in Fashion, Theorist is expanding beyond our typical programming to provide a platform to highlight great creator work in fashion,” MatPat said.

“Creators’ audiences will have an amazing opportunity to see and engage with that work in a new way, and the fashion industry will see first-hand, the incredible future of this growing, influential sector.”