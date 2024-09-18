Jacksepticeye defends DanTDM after MrBeast & Logan Paul hit back over Lunchly criticism

MrBeast, Logan Paul, and KSI’s Lunchly announcement on September 17 has sparked something of a YouTuber civil war, with Jacksepticeye the latest to weigh in on the situation.

The trio’s business venture, intended to be a direct competitor to Lunchables, was immediately met with skepticism from fans and fellow content creators. Most notably, gaming YouTuber DanTDM, who has almost 30 million subscribers on the platform, hit out at the move, questioning how it would “benefit their fans.”

“I can’t not say anything anymore. This is selling stuff for the sake of making money,” he continued, adding, “This is selling crap to kids who don’t know better.” KSI, Paul, and MrBeast all published statements in response, defending the decision.

Joining the conversation on September 18, Jacksepticeye said, “You mess with DanTDM, you mess with YouTube,” prompting an outpouring of support.

“When DanTDM and Jacksepticeye aren’t on your side, you know you’ve messed up big time,” came a reply, while others slammed how the Lunchly founders reacted to the criticism.

“His feedback on their product should be welcomed with open arms, not mocked and criticized. Poor customer service on their part,” one said.

Jacksepticeye, real name Seán William McLoughlin, is no stranger to entrepreneurial endeavors. In 2018, he co-founded the clothing brand Cloak with Markiplier and subsequently established Top of the Mornin’ Coffee in 2020.

Likewise, Lunchly will be MrBeast’s third major product launch, following Feastables and MrBeast Burger, meanwhile, Paul and KSI launched Prime Hydration in 2022. Despite all of these being majorly successful for the creators, they’ve also been the subject of previous controversy.

In August, the latter was hit with a $13 million lawsuit by coconut water supplier Agrovana for, citing a “breach of contract.”

Meanwhile, for MrBeast, 2024 has been a PR disaster. The latest in a long line of public image woes came on September 18 when it emerged that Beast Games contestants had filed to sue both he and Amazon over “inhumane” conditions.