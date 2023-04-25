VidCon Anaheim creator lineup revealed: Dream, Ludwig, Karl Jacobs & more

VidCon Anaheim’s complete creator lineup has been revealed, featuring a slew of high-profile influencers like Dream, Ludwig, Karl Jacobs, and more.

VidCon Anaheim is on the horizon, and this year, it’s jam-packed with a heap of major YouTubers.

The convention is an annual event that celebrates the best of online content creators, brands, and their fans. It was first founded by brothers Hank and John Green in 2010, and has since expanded to become a major name in the influencer game.

This year’s VidCon Anaheim is expected to be a massive summer gathering for some of the net’s most prominent content creators. Here’s everything you need to know about who’ll be in attendance.

What Creators are going to VidCon Anaheim 2023?

Dexerto broke the news that Minecraft star Dream will be headlining this year’s VidCon Anaheim as a Featured Creator last month — and he’s not alone. Below is just a taste of VidCon’s attending creators:

Dream

Karl Jacobs

Ludwig Ahgren

Chad Chad

Calebcity

Casual Geographic

Colin and Samir

De’Marcus Shawn

ZHC

GeorgeNotFound

Ranboo

Drew Gooden

Drew Afualo

Fuslie

Jarvis Johnson

Keith Lee

Kurtis Conner

Larray

Matpat and Steph

Meatcanyon

Neekolul

TinaKitten

Tubbo

TheOdd1sOut

That’s not all; even A-List actress Keke Palmer will be in attendance, alongside fellow actress Alyson Stoner among other executives from companies like TikTok, Jellysmack, LinkedIn, and more.

The full creator lineup can be viewed here at VidCon’s official website.

When and where is VidCon Anaheim 2023?

VidCon Anaheim will take place in Anaheim, California on June 21 – 24, 2023 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

This year’s convention promises a massive lineup of talent and even exclusive merch designed by internet stars ZHC, King Science, and Kat Blaque.

