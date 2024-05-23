Owen Hart: Remembering WWE superstar on 25th anniversary of his death

Owen Hart was a beloved member of the Hart Dynasty alongside his brother Bret Hart, but his story would end in tragedy on a fateful day in May 1999.

Hart was the youngest of twelve children, born in 1965 to his father, Stu, and his mother, Helen.

All seven of his brothers were professional wrestlers at one point, with one sister, Diana, also taking up the family legacy.

Growing up in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Hart got his toes wet in the wrestling world as an amateur high school athlete.

He continued his journey by starring for the University of Calgary wrestling team and placing fourth in the 1984 Canada West Championships.

Although he was labeled a natural talent, wrestling wasn’t what Hart felt a calling to do. He initially only wrestled to appease his family.

According to his wife, Hart searched far and wide for a profession that would allow him to be a family man while still putting food on the table.

Alas, wrestling didn’t release him from its grip. Instead, as a member of Stampede Wrestling, his father’s Canadian-based promotion, Hart began catching the eye of other wrestling factions.

Professional wrestling was in Owen Hart’s blood

After fully committing to being a professional wrestler, Owen underwent extensive training in his father’s “Hart Dungeon” — a wrestling gym in the basement of the Hart mansion.

All of that hard work culminated in Hart’s selection as 1987 Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Rookie of the Year. With that came even more eyes on the youngest member of the dynasty.

In the following months, Hart began performing for New Japan Pro-Wrestling and would quickly become the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship — the first non-Japanese wrestler to accomplish this feat.

Then, Owen’s big break came. He agreed to a contract with the World Wrestling Federation — now known as the WWE — but things didn’t go as planned initially.

Rather than promoting Owen as a member of the historic ‘Hart Dynasty,’ WWE placed the ‘Blue Blazer’ persona on him instead.

As you might expect, the generic superhero gimmick failed to resonate with fans. Citing creative differences, Hart left the company for a couple of years to “recreate his character again.”

At the turn of the decade, he eventually found a home with World Championship Wrestling but ultimately chose against relocating his family all the way south to Atlanta, Georgia.

As such, the WWE came knocking again, and this time, Hart would finally get a chance to live up to his namesake alongside his family, already under contract with the company.

At first, Hart teamed up with his real-life brother-in-law Jim Neidhart to form the ‘New Foundation’ — although their run as a tag team was short-lived.

In 1993, after Neidhart had left the company, Hart teamed up with his three brothers, Bret, Bruce, and Keith, in a Survivor Series match against a group led by Shawn Michaels.

A rivalry with Bret Hart begins

During that Survivor Series fiasco, Owen and Bret accidentally collided, costing Owen his place in the match.

He would confront Bret afterward, leading to the first hints of a heel turn for the younger brother.

As Bret and his parents stood in disbelief ringside, the first-ever rivalry between the family had begun. And that night in Boston, Massachusetts, was merely the beginning.

Owen, the youngest member of the Hart family, always felt the need to prove himself to his siblings and, more importantly, his father and mother.

That Survivor Series reignited his desire to be better than Bret, as Owen began donning the same pink and black attire while also sporting his brother’s ‘Sharpshooter’ finisher in the ring.

Although Owen was unrelenting in his wishes to challenge Bret to a one-on-one match, his older sibling wouldn’t even entertain the possibility of it.

The brothers reconnected and put their bad blood aside for a short time, as the ‘Hart Dynasty’ had a chance to win tag team gold at the 1994 Royal Rumble.

However, thanks to an injury suffered by Bret during the match, he was unable to tag Owen in, leaving the younger brother stewing with anger on the sideline.

That’s when Owen’s frustration got the better of him. He attacked an injured Bret, costing them the match and completing his heel turn.

At long last, Owen got what he wanted: A singles match with his big brother to prove who the better Hart actually was.

After living in Bret’s shadow virtually his entire life, Owen would challenge him on the grandest stage of them all — WrestleMania X.

Owen cleanly pinned his brother in the opening match, but Bret would get the last laugh after competing for and winning the WWE Championship from Yokozuna that same night.

Even on an evening when Owen got the three-count against him, the spotlight was still heavily fixated on Bret’s championship-winning performance.

Once again, Owen felt upstaged by his brother, leading to even more animosity between the two, as their feud continued for much of the 1994 and 1995 slates.

Soon after WrestleMania X, Owen won the prestigious King of the Ring tournament, defeating Razor Roman and adopting the nickname ‘The King of Harts.’

Later, Bret and Owen would have a WWE Championship match at SummerSlam, held inside a steel cage, which Bret would win. It was an instant classic, fetching a five-star rating from wrestling insider Dave Meltzer.

The two fought multiple times in 1994 and 1995, with Bret beating Owen consistently, leading to the end of their brotherly rivalry.

Owen Hart chases tag team gold

Hart spent the rest of the year holding the tag team championships alongside Yokozuna — a run that lasted nearly six months before they dropped the belts at In Your House 3.

Soon after, Hart would begin teaming with brother-in-law Davey Boy Smith — also known as ‘The British Bulldog’ — and the two became champions in short order.

But their time together didn’t last long, as inklings of trouble lingered between Owen and Bulldog, coming to a head when the former accidentally eliminated the latter from the 1997 Royal Rumble.

The two even came face to face to crown the first-ever WWE European champion, with Bulldog emerging victorious, leaving Owen in the shadows of singles success again.

Rather than escalating it further, Bret, who had just turned heel himself, came out to the ring during a match and talked Owen and Bulldog into reuniting for a new version of the ‘Hart Foundation.’

Reunited, and it feels so good

Joining with his family led to immediate reward for Hart, as he would defeat Dwayne’ The Rock’ Johnson for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

That led to a lengthy feud with ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin over the belt, resulting in a one-of-its-kind battle called a “kiss my ass” match.

