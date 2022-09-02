WoW WotLK fan’s insane PC setup is perfect for launch

A World of Warcraft Wrath of the Lich King fan has prepared their PC setup perfectly for the WoW Classic drop in late September.

WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic is finally releasing on September 26, delivering diehard fans of the retro version of the MMO one of the most beloved and iconic expansions.

With the release date fast approaching, WoW players have begun preparing for the pre-patch for the expansion as well as the

One Warcraft fan took their fandom of Lich King Arthas to the next level and designed their entire PC setup around the upcoming expansion.

Blizzard Wrath of the Lich King is one of WoW’s most iconic expansions and is returning this year.

WoW player’s gaming setup goes viral

User McFathom went viral on Reddit after sharing their gaming setup on the WoW subreddit.

In the post, McFathom shows off a blue backlit PC which is flush on the wall hung above their massive curved monitor. To the right is a mounted replica sword, Frostmourne, wielded by the Lich King. To the left is a replica of the Lich King’s helmet, the Helm of Domination.

The complete lack of wires is possibly the most impressive part of the setup, making this one of the most eye-watering gaming rooms we’ve seen.

The post instantly shot up to the top of the subreddit with over 1,000 upvotes in just under a day since being posted.

WoW fans in the comment section raved over the post. One user said, “That’s one of the cleanest setups I have seen. Great job man!”

McFathom explained that despite the PC being hung up on the wall it is not difficult to replace the wires or any parts of the computer as it can quickly come right off the wall. Although many WoW fans are prepping for WotLK’s release, McFathom clearly has them all beat.