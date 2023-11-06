World of Warcraft players underwhelmed by The War Within’s new allied race

WoW players aren’t impressed by the new allied race – Earthen Dwarves – that will join the game when The War Within expansion launches.

Blizzard pretty much covered all of its bases during BlizzCon 2023, sharing news for Diablo, WoW, Overwatch, and more.

World of Warcraft fans, in particular, walked away with a renewed interest in what’s next for the MMO, thanks in no small part to the official reveal of The War Within.

The expansion will introduce a brand-new storyline, the Khaz Algar subcontinent, new dungeons, and another allied race called the Earthen Dwarves. Notably, it’s the latter that means fans seem the least interested in.

WoW fans aren’t too thrilled about The War Within’s new allied race

In announcing The War Within expansion, Blizzard developers confirmed Earthen Dwarves as the newest playable race. Though they bear a lot in common with the Dark Iron Dwarves, players were assured the Earthen Dwarves would feature robust customization options.

Some community members couldn’t be any less impressed, though. Reddit user MiffedMist started a thread asking World of Warcraft fans what they think of the new race, to which many responded with indifference or disappointment.

One comment that’s been upvoted well over 1,000 times reads, “Adding more dwarves as an allied race to me means they’re not adding new allied races.” Another user agreed, saying, “Yea this should just be a customization for existing dwarves.”

Someone else also brought the customization idea. “More dwarves I’ll never play. Not impressed. It’s cool I guess they’re adding them and they’re part of the lore but they’re so… lazy? More customization options for existing races would have been better than a 3rd reskin of an existing race.”

Another person said they don’t understand why Dwarven races keep receiving so much attention. “I feel like dwarves aren’t really popular enough to warrant a third variation.”

A fan who seems to sit in the middle wrote, “While I’m fine with the Earthen, I think Vrykul would have made the better choice, to keep the Titan-Forged race theme.”

Even self-proclaimed “hardcore dwarf fans” want something different out of the allied race in WoW’s The War Within. One such comment says, “I’m freaking stoked for Earthen, but did we really need them?”

But who knows? Minds may change by the time The War Within finally releases. The new expansion isn’t expected to launch until sometime in late 2024.