WoW Season of Discovery Healer tier list

World of Warcraft: Season of Discovery is bringing many changes to the Classic formula, and Healers are no exception.

As well as welcoming a new class into the fold in the Mage, existing Healing classes will receive a ton of utility and more general buffs via the Rune Engraving system.

Though the landscape is not as vastly altered going into Season of Discovery as it is for Tanks, Healers have received more subtle, but just as significant, attention.

Article continues after ad

Here’s our complete tier list of all Healing classes in Season of Discovery.

All Healer classes for Season of Discovery ranked

As with every other role in Season of Discovery, all Healers will have access to significant power boosts via the new Runes. This should mean that even the weakest classes (relative to the other choices) have ample opportunity to participate in the game’s most strenuous activities.

Article continues after ad

Tier Classes S Priest A Druid B Paladin, Shaman C Mage

Season of Discovery Healer tier list explained

Priest (S-Tier)

In news that will surprise few, the Holy Priest will still likely be the creme de la creme of Healers in Season of Discovery. Though Discipline is no slouch either, no class will be able to keep up with Holy’s raw healing output. Serendipity is the likely choice in the Chest Rune slot, reducing the cast time of multiple healing spells after casting Flash Heal, stacking up to three times. Strength of Soul is another great alternative in the Chest slot.

Article continues after ad

Prayer of Mending is a profoundly useful Rune in a group setting, chaining healing across up to six close-knit allies and Power Word: Barrier is excellent in a crisis scenario. Extra output via Circle of Healing or, less likely, Penance only serves to cement the Priest’s position as the best Healer around.

Article continues after ad

Druid (A-Tier)

Druids may have a solid claim to being the best Healers in a raid setting, with their Healing over Time (HoT) specifically designed to maintain health throughout lengthy encounters. Where DPS caster Druids can easily suffer thanks to their high mana usage, this should rarely be an issue for Restoration Druids in Season of Discovery.

Article continues after ad

Unlike some other classes in this list, the three Rune choices for Druid Healers are essentially locked in. All three Runes add to the class’ HoT output as well. Living seed is a passive that heals the target over time, the next time they are attacked after a critical heal. Lifebloom and Wildgrowth are both HoT spells for single targets and groups, respectively. All three should be enough to make Druids a potent choice in any setting.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Paladin (B-Tier)

Article continues after ad

At their best, Holy Paladins can keep up with Druids in many scenarios, but the class has weaknesses that Season of Discovery won’t address sufficiently in the first phase. The talent tree scales well for the class, but mana-hungry, instant heals (that is to say, not HoT) create a reliance on gear that could be difficult to address by the level 25 cap.

There are some excellent options in the Rune Engraving slots via the Divine Storm group healing effect, while the significant new healing boosts come from Beacon of Light in the Glove slot. Though these will undoubtedly make great additions to an already solid toolkit, they don’t do enough to elevate the class further up the list.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Shaman (B-Tier)

Restoration Shaman has always been one of the more finicky classes to play in the role, but significant new utility in active healing should make them much more accessible. The big new Rune that all Shaman Healers will be on the lookout for is Ancestral Guidance, which converts 25% of damage to healing, distributed across up to three party members.

Healing Rain also looks like a very powerful AoE heal, affecting all party members in a 15-yard radius for ten seconds. Though much of the attention has been on Blizzard’s decision to seemingly push the class towards Dual Wield over 2H, Resto Shamans should be quietly encouraged with the state of their spec heading into Season of Discovery.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Mage (C-Tier)

The newest addition to the roster of potential Healers, Mages, unfortunately, have a little way to go to catch up with their immediate peers. As covered in our overall look at the new class/role combinations on offer, the Mage relies on clever use of the application of Temporal Beacon to heal the target it is applied to using the Rewind Time Rune.

Mass Regeneration is the other significant addition, arguably the most crucial spell of all available to Mage Healers. This Leg slot Rune heals all party members in a 15-yard radius in a similar way to the Druid’s Healing Rain, though this does give a damage debuff to Frost and Fire spells. Mage Healers could be difficult to justify in this first phase, but leveling one in preparation for later phases could work very well in the long run.

Article continues after ad