WoW players rally to save Shaman spec in Season of Discovery

World of Warcraft: Season of Discovery looks set to turn the Classic class system on its head, but portions of the community are worried that one Shaman spec could be left behind.

The announcement of the Season of Discovery at Blizzcon was arguably the most monumental of the show. Though Blizzard representatives for the game remained admirably coy on what this new direction amounted to, as more information has emerged, many have come to see it as the highly requested Classic+.

One of the major changes from the game’s original version is how the class system will work. Essentially, players will be able to collect runes, which they can then engrave into specific pieces of gear. These runes will provide bonuses that classes wouldn’t usually have available, in turn allowing those classes to occupy roles that were previously out of reach.

This development was met with equal amounts of excitement and trepidation, but recent posts on social media suggest the game’s community is particularly concerned about one spec in this bold new future.

Two-Handed Shamans could face oblivion in Season of Discovery

In a post on Reddit, a user appealed to all Classic players to implore the developer to consider 2H Shaman’s role in Season of Discovery more carefully.

Concerns arose after comments suggested that Enhancement Shaman would be built in a way more reminiscent of The Burning Crusade expansion, saying: “For Season of Discovery, Blizzard has focused Shaman’s Enhancement damage to be more focused on the Burning Crusade version, which is Dual wield focused with Lava Lash. Blizzard is listening to player feedback regarding that.”

This was taken as an implication that 2H Enhancement Shaman would not be viable. Others were then quick to agree with the post, with one saying: “I’ve been very pro-faith in Blizzard and assuming it’s obvious how much the classic community likes 2h enhance as an option. But it’s upsetting that they may not see that.”

Longtime players now fear Windfury Weapon will not be usable in a 2H format. Another added: “I don’t normally post or comment, but I have to do it for this. I completely agree that they shouldn’t just focus on DW for enhance DPS. 2H enhance was iconic for vanilla, and I’d hate to see that aspect of shamans lost in SoD.”

Whether Blizzard will be able to consider the significant feedback on the issue before release on November 30 remains to be seen. With many Shaman players claiming they aren’t interested in later versions of the class, they risk alienating a fair portion of the base before it’s even started.