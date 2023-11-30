WoW Season of Discovery complete Mage Rune guide

Mages have traditionally been one of the strongest DPS classes in Classic, particularly among casters, and the new Rune Engraving system in World of Warcraft: Season of Discovery looks like it could see the class reach new heights.

Rune Engraving is set to play a big part in the new seasonal Classic offering, allowing players to inscribe new abilities and buffs onto their armor pieces. When the game launches, three armor pieces, in Gloves, Chest and Legs, will be available for engraving.

Article continues after ad

To unlock these Runes, players must explore Azeroth and face new challenges & puzzles, exploring refreshed areas and zones in the process. The power spikes they offer are significant, and picking up the best options for the chosen spec will be vital to staying competitive in a world filled with more dangerous creatures than ever.

Article continues after ad

That said, here is our complete list of the Runes on offer to Mages and their associated effects.

Full Mage Rune list and effects in Season of Discovery

As a fair warning to those who may be unaware, a big part of the Season of Discovery is uncovering its secrets (as the name may suggest). Though the powers of the Runes are a small part of this, the guide below will not reveal locations or methods of attainment until after the game launches. Currently, 12 Runes are available to Mages in the first phase, with four for each slot.

Article continues after ad

Confirmed Mage Runes

Glove Runes

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Burnout Instant Increases your spell critical strike chance with all spells by 15%, but your non-periodic spell critical strikes now have an additional mana cost of 1% of your base mana.

Fingers of Frost Instant Gives your Chill effects a 15% chance to grant you the Fingers of Frost effect, which treats your next 2 spells cast as if the target were Frozen. Lasts 15 sec.

Regeneration Instant Heals the target for 485 health over 3 sec and applies Temporal Beacon for 30 sec. After casting this spell, you will suffer from Tangled Causality for 5 min, reducing your Fire and Frost spell damage done by 50% and preventing the use of Ice Block.

Enlightenment Instant You deal 10% more damage while you have more than 70% mana. While below 30% mana, 10% of your mana regeneration continues while casting.



Chest Runes

Ice Lance Instant Deals 23 to 27 Frost damage to an enemy target. Causes triple damage against Frozen targets.

Rewind Time Instant Your current target with your Temporal Beacon instantly heals all damage taken over the last 5 seconds. Ineffective on targets that did not have a Temporal Beacon 5 seconds ago.

Living Bomb Instant The target becomes a Living Bomb, taking 142 Fire damage over 12 sec. After 12 sec or when the spell is dispelled, the target explodes, dealing 72 Fire damage to all enemies 10 yards.

Arcane Blast 2.5-second cast Blasts the target with energy, dealing 19 to 221 Arcane damage. Each time you cast Arcane Blast, the damage and healing of all other Arcane spells are increased by 15%, and the mana cost of Arcane Blast is increased by 175%. Effect stacks up to 4 times and lasts 6 sec or until any other Arcane damage or healing spell is cast.



Leg Runes

Icy Veins Instant Hastens your spellcasting, increasing spell-casting speed by 20% and reduces the pushback suffered from damaging attacks while casting by 100%. Lasts 20 sec.

Arcane Surge Instant Unleash all of your remaining mana in a surge of energy focused at the target dealing 95 to 111 Arcane damage, increased by up to 300% based on your mana remaining. Afterward, your normal mana regeneration is activated and increased by 300% for 8 sec.

Mass Regeneration Instant Heals all of the target player’s party members within 15 yards of the target player for 262 health over 3 sec and applies Temporal Beacon to each target for 15 sec. After casting this spell, you will suffer from Tangled Causality for 5 min, reducing your Fire and Frost spell damage done by 50% and preventing the use of Ice Block.

Living Flame Instant Summons a spellfire flame that moves toward the target, leaving a trail of spellfire. This trail deals 42 Spellfire damage every second to nearby enemies. Lasts 20 sec.



There are undoubtedly some standout options among the Mage Runes, with most likely to go with Arcane Blast, as Fire damage takes a backseat in the first phase. Equally, the new healing Runes should allow experienced players of the class to take it in a new direction entirely.

Article continues after ad

Make sure to return and get all the new information available, as this and all of Dexerto’s other Season of Discovery guides are updated after release. To find out exactly when that is in your area, our entire table of release dates and times can be found here:

Article continues after ad

When does WoW Season of Discovery come out? Release times for all regions