WoW players want Season of Discovery to become the new Old School RuneScape

World of Warcraft: Season of Discovery has been an immense success for Blizzard thus far. As a result, many are now calling for it to become their own version of Old School RuneScape.

For those who are not aware, Season of Discovery has widely been seen as the developer’s attempt to test the waters for the highly-requested Classic+. The game offers new abilities, class roles, and experiences for players to enjoy, all within the world of Vanilla Azeroth.

Equally, though Old School RuneScape began as a perfect replication of the original game that so many remembered fondly, it has since gone on to add new experiences and content. The developer also works closely with community feedback, and this version of RuneScape has become more popular than the mainline game.

Now, players of Season of Discovery are calling for Blizzard to take a similar approach to the development team on OSRS.

WoW players call for permanent version of Season of Discovery

The future of Season of Discovery, beyond the banded leveling phases up to 60, is unclear. As a seasonal experience, it would be the usual assumption that it will simply cease to exist one day. A post on Reddit shared one player’s desire for a more permanent version of the game.

Many players were quick to share their agreement with this plan, lauding the premise behind Classic+. One said: “I’m right there with ya. Classic+ has been what I’ve been asking for since the original release of Classic. And it’d probably be the only thing that keeps me around.”

Another added: “Classic+ is exactly what I wanted classic to be. Classic was still fun but when you give players a 20-year-old version of the game that’s been fully solved all you end up with is a bunch of sweaty ass nerds. You can still see some of that in SoD, but overall it’s been way better since things like the level cap add a new dynamic.”

Whatever does happen with Season of Discovery, it’s difficult to see a world in which Blizzard would ignore its evident popularity and simply put the idea to bed. The option for a route similar to OSRS is there, and there will be plenty continuing to back that path as the game moves through its phases.